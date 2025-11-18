Escape Winter, Book Paradise: Divi Resorts Launches Cyber Sale with Up to 60% Off 2026 Caribbean Getaways

With this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday promotion, guests get to save more the longer they stay:

Stay 8+ Nights: Up to 60% off

Stay 6–7 Nights: Up to 50% off

Stay 3–5 Nights: Up to 40% off

Stay 1–2 Nights: Up to 30% off

"With families already planning next year's vacations and seeking meaningful experiences over material gifts, this Cyber Sale arrives at the perfect moment," says Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "Our award-winning staff ensure every guest feels like family, bringing local flavor and genuine hospitality to every corner of our resorts. With new dining options, kid-friendly pricing, all-inclusive packages, and a variety of amenities — from beachfront spas to on-site scuba diving — there's never been a better time to plan your 2026 getaway. Rates for 2026 travel will never be this low again!"

Rates for this unbeatable deal start as low as:

Booking is easy, but space is limited! The sale runs from November 18 through December 2, 2025, with discounted travel available throughout 2026. Blackout dates may apply, so travelers are encouraged to act fast to secure their preferred dates. Book Divi Resorts' lowest prices for 2026 travel today using promo code CYBER25 at https://www.diviresorts.com/divi-cyber-sale.htm and enjoy paradise even more knowing you've got the best deal. You can also book by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). Don't miss your chance to make tropical memories at a fraction of the cost!

About Divi Resorts

For over five decades, Divi Resorts has been synonymous with authentic Caribbean hospitality, offering guests an unparalleled blend of award-winning service, breathtaking beaches, and vibrant local culture in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix.

Additional Savings Opportunities: Divi Resorts offers a best price guarantee, optional travel insurance, travel agent rates, cashback rewards with The Guestbook, and other programs. For more information on Divi Resorts, call 1-800-367-3484 or visit www.diviresorts.com

*Sale Terms & Conditions: https://www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm

Pay Over Time Program: All rates and applicable fees are subject to the service provider.

SOURCE Divi Resorts

