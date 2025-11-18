Escape Winter, Book Paradise: Divi Resorts Launches Cyber Sale with Up to 60% Off 2026 Caribbean Getaways

Stay Longer and Save More — Rates as Low as $132 per night!
CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine waking up to warm sunshine, salty ocean breezes, and powder-soft sand just steps from your room. This holiday season, Divi Resorts — the family-friendly Caribbean vacation experts of over 50 years — invites travelers to trade winter coats for white-sand beaches with its biggest sale of the year, offering up to 60% off 2026 stays across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten. And, nearly every resort has been recently refreshed, ensuring that guests can experience the Caribbean at its finest.
With this Black Friday, Cyber Monday, and Travel Tuesday promotion, guests get to save more the longer they stay:
Stay 8+ Nights: Up to 60% off
Stay 6–7 Nights: Up to 50% off
Stay 3–5 Nights: Up to 40% off
Stay 1–2 Nights: Up to 30% off
"With families already planning next year's vacations and seeking meaningful experiences over material gifts, this Cyber Sale arrives at the perfect moment," says Marco Galaverna, President & COO of Divi Resorts. "Our award-winning staff ensure every guest feels like family, bringing local flavor and genuine hospitality to every corner of our resorts. With new dining options, kid-friendly pricing, all-inclusive packages, and a variety of amenities — from beachfront spas to on-site scuba diving — there's never been a better time to plan your 2026 getaway. Rates for 2026 travel will never be this low again!"
Booking is easy, but space is limited! The sale runs from November 18 through December 2, 2025, with discounted travel available throughout 2026. Blackout dates may apply, so travelers are encouraged to act fast to secure their preferred dates. Book Divi Resorts' lowest prices for 2026 travel today using promo code CYBER25 at https://www.diviresorts.com/divi-cyber-sale.htm and enjoy paradise even more knowing you've got the best deal. You can also book by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). Don't miss your chance to make tropical memories at a fraction of the cost!
About Divi Resorts For over five decades, Divi Resorts has been synonymous with authentic Caribbean hospitality, offering guests an unparalleled blend of award-winning service, breathtaking beaches, and vibrant local culture in Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix.
