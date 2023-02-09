DivInc Houston Launches Inaugural Clean Energy Accelerator with Title Sponsors Chevron and Microsoft

The accelerator program supports early stage BIPOC and women founders working in the clean energy tech sector.

HOUSTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DivInc, the startup accelerator for people of color and women entrepreneurs, is proud to announce the launch of its first Clean Energy Accelerator made possible through support from title sponsors, Chevron and Microsoft.

DivInc's Spring 2023 Clean Energy Accelerator in collaboration with Chevron and Microsoft supports startups led by BIPOC and women founders working to shift the energy sector in the areas of clean energy production, energy storage and transmission, energy efficiency, carbon economy, and sustainable cities.

The program also serves as a platform to amplify underrepresented voices in clean energy.

"With Houston known as the energy capital of the world, DivInc has the opportunity to provide a pipeline of women, black, and latino-led high-growth, high-impact startups focused on clean energy," said Ashley DeWalt, DivInc Houston Managing Director. "We see this initiative ultimately driving a more diverse, equitable, and inclusive ecosystem within this clean energy transition sector for generations to come."

DivInc's collaboration with Chevron and Microsoft will be a key component to the long-term success of this accelerator program and its founders.

"With a booming startup industry, a commitment to innovation, and a diverse workforce, Houston and organizations like DivInc are poised to play a vital leadership role and operate as a powerful force for energy progress," said Jim Gable, President, Chevron Technology Ventures.

"We are committed to enabling organizations in the clean energy transition while mindful of millions still without access to energy," said Darryl Willis, Corporate Vice President, Energy Industry at Microsoft. "This collaboration with DivInc and Chevron to support underserved entrepreneurs advancing the world's clean energy needs speaks to this climate commitment as well as diversity, equity and inclusion."

Throughout the accelerator, the Chevron and Microsoft teams will work with the DivInc team on programming and thought leadership initiatives. They will also work one-on-one with the cohort founders to address specific barriers to growth each company is facing.

In total, up to 10 companies will be accepted to the 12-week program which will run from April through June 2023 and will be hosted at The Ion in Midtown Houston. Upon completion of the program, each participating company will receive $10,000 in non-dilutive seed funding.

The Spring 2023 Clean Energy Accelerator in collaboration with Chevron and Microsoft is also supported by Houston Premier Partners, J.P. Morgan Chase & Co., Verizon, The Ion, and Mercury.

Learn more at www.divinc.org/apply

About DivInc:

DivInc is a 501c3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to generate social and economic equity through entrepreneurship by equipping underrepresented founders with access to the critical resources they need to build investable companies. Founded in Austin in 2016, DivInc has supported 96 companies and over 130 founders. Learn more at www.divinc.org .

