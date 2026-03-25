Divine Mercy University launches School of Spiritual Direction With "Preparing Our Hearts" Foundational Courses

Rooted in the Catholic spiritual tradition and guided by prayerful discernment, the School of Spiritual Direction will provide deep spiritual formation for personal renewal.

STERLING, Va., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Mercy University (DMU) is pleased to announce the launch of The School of Spiritual Direction, a School and courses created for individuals seeking to deepen their relationship with God.

Rooted in the Catholic spiritual tradition and guided by prayerful discernment, the School of Spiritual Direction will provide deep spiritual formation for personal renewal. The "Preparing Our Hearts" Foundational Courses are open to all who earnestly desire formation and are prepared for academically rigorous work similar to graduate-level. No formal prerequisites are required.

"The Church has a continual need for men and women who are deeply formed in prayer and capable of attentive listening to the movements of the Holy Spirit," said Fr. Charles Sikorsky, LC, JD, JCL, President, Divine Mercy University.

Dr. Harvey Payne, VP of Academic Affairs at DMU stated: "The School of Spiritual Direction responds to the Christian need for accompaniment by nurturing spiritual maturity and preparing individuals for faithful service to others."

The foundational courses will allow for an exploration of spiritual growth grounded in the Church's rich spiritual tradition (SOSD101), an introduction to Christian discipleship and the ministry of spiritual accompaniment within the life of the Church (SDC100), and the study of the human person–biological, psychological, social, and spiritual–to support healthy and effective spiritual accompaniment (SDC200). Two of the Foundational Courses, SDC100 and SDC200, serve as prerequisites for admission to the School's Spiritual Direction Certificate (SDC).

By Fall 2026, more offerings will be added to support spiritual directors already trained and out in ministry.

"Whether participants ultimately pursue a certificate or simply seek deeper personal formation, our courses will strengthen their relationship with the Lord." Maria Brackett, Director of the School of Spiritual Direction.

At the Service of One Another

Whether individuals are seeking deeper personal formation, discerning a call to be a spiritual director or already serving as one, the School of Spiritual Direction welcomes them into a path of prayerful formation, faithful discernment, and service to the Church.

For more information about enrollment, course schedules, or the Spiritual Direction Certificate, please visit https://divinemercy.edu/academics/spiritual-direction-certificate/ or contact the school's Director, Maria Brackett at [email protected].

ABOUT DIVINE MERCY UNIVERSITY

Divine Mercy University (DMU) is a Catholic graduate institution of higher education offering degree programs in psychology and counseling, founded in 1999 as the Institute for the Psychological Sciences. The university is dedicated to the scientific study of psychology with a Catholic understanding of the human person, marriage, and the family. The university offers a Doctoral (Psy.D.) degree in Clinical Psychology, a Doctoral (Ph.D.) degree in Counselor Education and Supervision, Master of Science (M.S.) degrees in Psychology and Counseling, a Journey of Faith with the School of Spiritual Direction and additional certificates through the Lifelong Learning Institute. For more information, visit https://divinemercy.edu.

Divine Mercy University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award masters and doctorate degrees. Contact the Commission on Colleges at 1866 Southern Lane, Decatur, Georgia 30033-4097 or call 404-679-4500 for questions about the accreditation of Divine Mercy University.

The IPS doctoral program in clinical psychology (Psy.D.) is accredited by the Commission on Accreditation of the American Psychological Association (APA). *Questions related to the program's accredited status should be directed to the Commission on Accreditation: Office of Program Consultation and Accreditation American Psychological Association 750 1st Street NE, Washington, DC 20002 Phone (202)-336-5979 / Email: [email protected] / Web: www.apa.org/ed/accreditation

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SOURCE Divine Mercy University