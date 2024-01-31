Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing Unveils New Memory Care Unit with En Suite Amenities in Toledo

Divine Healthcare

31 Jan, 2024

TOLEDO, Ohio, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is proud to announce the grand opening of its highly anticipated Memory Care Unit, and will begin accepting patients as of February 1st, 2024. The unit features all private en suite accommodations. This new addition reflects Divine's commitment to providing top-tier healthcare services in a comfortable and compassionate environment for individuals with memory-related conditions.

The Memory Care Unit at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing has been meticulously designed to meet the unique needs of residents facing cognitive challenges. With a focus on creating a home-like atmosphere, including all private rooms equipped with a private shower and bath, each en suite room is thoughtfully appointed to enhance the overall well-being of residents while maintaining a sense of independence.

To celebrate the grand opening of the Memory Care Unit, Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing invites the community to explore this remarkable facility. Interested individuals, families, and healthcare professionals are encouraged to reach out to secure a spot for a personalized tour and consultation.

About Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing:
Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing is a leading healthcare provider dedicated to delivering exceptional rehabilitation and nursing services. With a commitment to compassionate care, state-of-the-art facilities, and a skilled team of healthcare professionals, Divine strives to enhance the quality of life for every individual in their care.

