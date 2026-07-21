Divirod Strengthens Board to Scale Real-Time Water Intelligence for Critical Infrastructure

Michael R. Dyson and Nicolas Sauvage bring complementary expertise in water infrastructure, sustainable finance, deep-tech investment, company scaling and governance.

BOULDER, Colo., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Divirod Inc., a real-time water intelligence company, today announced the appointments of Michael R. Dyson and Nicolas Sauvage to its Board of Directors. Their appointments reflect Divirod's next stage of growth as the company expands commercial adoption of its real-time water intelligence platform across critical infrastructure, industrial and public-sector markets.

The appointments strengthen Divirod's Board as infrastructure owners, utilities, industrial operators, municipalities, insurers and public agencies confront increasingly dynamic and financially consequential water-related risks. These organizations require timely, reliable information to protect critical assets, maintain safe operations and make better long-term infrastructure decisions.

Divirod provides the observation layer for water: continuous, real-time visibility into what is happening across critical assets and environments, before risk becomes damage, disruption or avoidable cost. Its patented GNSS-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) sensors and algorithms autonomously measure conditions including water levels, tides, waves, snow accumulation and terrain changes, feeding a cloud-based analytics platform. Divirod combines this information with third-party and customer data to deliver actionable intelligence for asset protection, emergency response, infrastructure planning, compliance, underwriting and resilience.

"Mike and Nicolas each bring distinct but highly complementary perspectives," said Javier Marti, CEO and Board Member of Divirod. "Mike understands what it takes to build and finance water infrastructure in complex operating environments, while Nicolas has spent his career helping transformative technologies scale into market-leading businesses. Together, they'll help ensure Divirod continues translating exceptional technology into measurable value for customers."

Dyson is Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Infinity Water Solutions and has spent more than 25 years building and financing companies at the intersection of water, energy and environmental technology, including pioneering sustainable-finance structures for large-scale water reuse. That experience connecting infrastructure, operations and capital will help Divirod as it expands adoption of its platform across critical infrastructure and water-exposed markets.

"Throughout my career, one lesson has remained constant: better visibility leads to better decisions," said Michael R. Dyson. "Divirod is giving organizations the trusted, real-time intelligence they need to understand changing conditions, reduce uncertainty and respond before risk becomes damage. I'm honored to join Javier, Nicolas and the Board as Divirod expands its impact across critical infrastructure and water-dependent industries."

Sauvage is President of TDK Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of TDK Corporation. He invests globally in early-stage deep-tech companies and works with entrepreneurs across digital, energy and environmental transformation. He has served in board director and board observer roles across the TDK Ventures portfolio and has helped technology companies move from technical innovation to commercial scale by building partnerships across startups, global corporations, investors and industry ecosystems.

"At TDK Ventures, we believe the next generation of critical infrastructure will depend on better sensing, better data, and better decision intelligence," said Nicolas Sauvage, President of TDK Ventures and Divirod Board Member. "Divirod fits that thesis because water risk is becoming more dynamic, more expensive, and more important to measure in real time. Mike's appointment adds deep water-sector operating, financing, and governance experience at the right moment. Together, we want to help Javier and the team translate strong technology into clear, measurable value for customers."

Together, Dyson and Sauvage bring complementary perspectives to Divirod's Board. Dyson's experience spans the development, financing and operation of physical water infrastructure, while Sauvage brings a global perspective on scaling the technologies and companies that underpin modern infrastructure. Their appointments strengthen Divirod's ability to help customers translate trusted water intelligence into better operational decision-making, capital allocation, resilience planning and risk management.

Organizations seeking greater visibility into water-related risk across infrastructure, industrial operations and communities can learn more at www.divirod.com/technology or contact the company at [email protected].

About Divirod

Divirod is a real-time water intelligence company helping organizations understand water and environmental conditions as they change. Through autonomous, patented GNSS-Reflectometry (GNSS-R) sensors and a cloud-based analytics platform, Divirod provides trusted data and actionable intelligence to infrastructure operators, utilities, industrial customers, municipalities, public agencies, insurers and resilience partners. Divirod helps customers detect emerging risks earlier, make better decisions and strengthen the protection of critical assets and communities. Learn more at www.divirod.com.

About TDK Ventures

TDK Ventures is the corporate venture capital arm of TDK Corporation. TDK Ventures invests globally in early-stage deep-tech companies that can contribute to a more sustainable, digital and resilient future, with a focus on entrepreneurs building category-defining companies across materials, energy, climate, computing, sensing, robotics, mobility and industrial technologies. Learn more at tdk-ventures.com.

For all media inquiries please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Divirod