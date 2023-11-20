D.I.Y. Pastoral Fantasies

A news report from China.org.cn on a fun and interesting fair in Chinese countryside:

Although we live in an age of machines that have taken over most of the manual work required for production, handicrafts that embody cultural and artistic values continue to gain popularity.

They retain their significance not only because they preserve "the warmth of the humankind", but also because they contribute to poverty alleviation and rural revitalization, according to Pan Lusheng, the chairman of the Chinese Folk Literature and Art Association.

Pan has spent years visiting towns and villages that boast rich folk art and crafts. He says developing the market of handicrafts is a major way for art to participate in social changes.

For people worldwide, D.I.Y. pastoral fantasies have also become a source of escape and comfort.

Watching this video, you may be happy living like that, too, soaking in the sheer natural beauty of the countryside, devoting yourself to traditional ways of making things.

The Cultural Sit-Down with Wang Xiaohui
