Dizzion Announces Launch of Desktop as a Service on IBM Cloud VPC

DENVER, May 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dizzion, the leader in Desktop as a Service, and IBM today announced the launch of Dizzion DaaS on IBM Cloud Virtual Private Cloud (VPC). This milestone marks a significant advancement in the partnership between Dizzion and IBM, aimed at transforming cloud desktop delivery.

For organizations of all types – especially those across highly regulated industries – Dizzion and IBM understand the important considerations that these organizations need to take to meet challenges and uncover opportunities for now and in the future. From the rise of generative AI, to evolving regulations and data sovereignty laws, developing solutions that prioritize resiliency and performance will help ensure regulatory compliance and secured innovation.

Leveraging their next-generation Frame DaaS platform, Dizzion is now offering self-service, managed, and hosted virtual desktop and app solutions on IBM Cloud VPC for the first time. This integration enables customers to pay for their IBM Cloud consumption for end-user computing workloads on an as-used basis. Mutual clients of IBM and Dizzion will be able to take advantage of an easier to use, customizable platform; enhanced service quality; and faster deployment of new features including Managed DaaS and Compliance Services (PCI, HIPAA, SOC and GDPR). Further, clients will be able to have greater flexibility and choice for delivering their virtual desktops across IBM Cloud without sacrificing performance or security – whether they are new to VPC or are bringing their existing accounts.

"Our decision to deepen our collaboration with IBM was driven by our commitment to deliver not just any solution, but the right solution," said Rob Green, CEO of Dizzion. "The partnership between Dizzion and IBM sets a new industry standard for cloud solutions, focusing on reliability, security, and user experience. IBM Cloud's global presence, robust infrastructure, and advanced security features provide the ideal environment for our next-generation cloud desktop offerings, bringing unparalleled flexibility and scalability to our clients."

To hear more about this exciting launch, watch our CEO Rob Green discuss the benefits and future prospects of Dizzion DaaS on IBM Cloud VPC on Dizzion's YouTube channel.

"We at IBM are pleased to endorse Dizzion as the recommended Desktop as a Service solution on IBM Cloud VPC," said Jorge Ros, vice president of IBM Cloud. "Following the launch of Dizzion's Digital Workspaces for Financial Services on IBM Cloud for Financial Services last year, this expanded collaboration is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation and excellence in cloud technologies. With the goal of helping clients simplify and transform their workspace experiences, Dizzion's DaaS solution leverages the advanced capabilities of IBM Cloud to deliver a scalable, secure, and superior desktop experience to users worldwide."

For more information about Dizzion DaaS and to experience the future of desktop virtualization, please visit Dizzion.com.

About Dizzion: At Dizzion, we simplify Desktop as a Service (DaaS) for effortless workspace transformations. Our cloud-native platform and comprehensive services offer you a one-stop solution. As pioneers and visionaries, we're committed to making work accessible, secure, sustainable, and enjoyable. Choose from our Flex, Managed, or Complete offerings. Managed or Complete solutions can be enhanced with our specialized +Compliance add-on for the highest compliance standards. Experience the future of workspace technology with Dizzion. For more information, please visit: Dizzion.com

About IBM: For more information, please visit: https://www.ibm.com/cloud.

