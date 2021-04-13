Dizzion Announces New Managed Desktop Offering on IBM Cloud to Help Enterprises Manage Their Remote Workforce

Dizzion's new managed desktop offering on IBM Cloud has been designed to leverage VMware Horizon and other technologies to deliver applications, files, corporate network access, security and settings to an end-user's computer from network-accessed cloud resources, as opposed to the end-user device itself. The process will offer an optimized experience for employees who work remotely and will enable access from internet-connected devices. The new offering will leverage IBM Cloud as the underlying cloud architecture, including servers, storage, networking, and security, with Dizzion as the managed cloud desktop service.

"Dizzion's managed desktop offering for IBM Cloud can help address a high-priority IT challenge facing a wide range of organizations in 2021," says Steve Prather, CEO at Dizzion. "Customers will receive the enterprise-level performance and protection they demand. Employees working with media-intense software from home will find their heavy applications optimized for maximum productivity. In-the-know users will have their confidential data secured when working from remote locations. Plus, with IBM Cloud as the delivery engine and VMware Horizon as the desktop virtualization platform, customers will be able to effectively respond to unexpected change."

Dizzion customer Arise Virtual Solutions, a global customer experience outsourcing specialist, adopted Dizzion's managed desktop offering on IBM Cloud and realized success using the solution. Arise expanded to 1,500 desktops, citing PCI-DSS compliance and strong performance levels when using customer service software as differentiators, which enabled the company to win the full outsourced customer service business from a well-known global retailer.

"The Arise® Platform is a premier provider of virtual-first customer support BPO solutions that enable brands to be there for their customers. Leveraging an expansive network of gig-economy service partners, Arise uses innovation to change the way brands think about customer care," said Ken Braatz, Vice President of Technology Operations at Arise Virtual Solutions. "With the resulting agility, performance and compliance of the new Dizzion Managed DaaS, we proved another level of capability to our clients, which led to increased demand and corresponding expansion. Our clients and service partners depend on us to deliver the optimal customer experience solution while securing their sensitive data. With Dizzion Managed DaaS, we are able to do both."

Dizzion is leveraging IBM's Cloud Engagement Fund, established as part of IBM's $1B investment into its partner ecosystem, to accelerate the company's global expansion through access to technical resources and cloud credits that support the migration of client workloads to hybrid cloud environments, including IBM Cloud.

"By working with Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem partners like Dizzion, we can help to develop and offer new solutions that address evolving customer and partner challenges. Dizzion's managed desktop offering for IBM Cloud is engineered to help enterprises address the need to manage more complex remote work environments," said Willie M. Tejada, IBM Chief Developer Advocate and GM ISV/Build Ecosystem. "Supported by IBM's Cloud Engagement Fund, Dizzion will be able to scale their offering to help expand operations to help enterprises globally."

Dizzion's managed desktop offering on IBM Cloud is available immediately and will replace the Horizon Cloud on IBM Cloud Service, with current customers transitioning to the new offering without having to alter their desktop images, protocols or endpoint devices. Dizzion Managed DaaS offers HIPAA, PCI-DSS, GDPR and SOC 2 Type II-compliant services with a zLink BYOD option that extends compliance to personal end-user device use cases. The offering will be available in the United States, Europe and Asia, with plans to expand globally in 2021.

Dizzion is part of IBM's Hybrid Cloud Ecosystem, an initiative to support partners of all types -- whether they build on, service or resell IBM technologies and platforms -- to help clients manage and modernize workloads with Red Hat OpenShift for any cloud environment, including the IBM public cloud. The IBM public cloud is the industry's most secure and open public cloud for business. With its security leadership, enterprise-grade capabilities and support for open source technologies, the IBM public cloud is designed to differentiate and extend on hybrid cloud capabilities for enterprise workloads.

For more information visit https://www.dizzion.com/managed-daas-on-ibm-cloud/.

VMware and VMware Horizon are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

About IBM Cloud:

https://www.ibm.com/cloud

About Dizzion

Dizzion, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce. Founded in 2011, Dizzion's proven end-user cloud platform enables maximum work from home success while protecting business process outsourcers (BPO), enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Customers further digital transformation with AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and COSMOS orchestration and analytics. Visit dizzion.com for more information. Dizzion | Work from Home. Business as Usual.

SOURCE Dizzion, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.dizzion.com

