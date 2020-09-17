Dizzion Recognized as Five9 2020 ISV Partner of the Year

The Five9 Partner Awards recognize standout ecosystem partners that are committed to delivering extraordinary customer experiences and consistent results to their mutual customers. Dizzion enables customer contact center agents to experience the same, or better, Five9 CCaaS performance from home or any Internet-enabled remote location. This was particularly valuable to Five9 customers responding to work-from-home mandates caused by the COVID19 pandemic.

"We are honored to have been selected for this award from a strong pool of worthy candidates," said Manny Ladis, Dizzion co-founder and global head of sales. "In 2020, the Five9 partnership has been more important than ever. Together, we have rapidly transitioned numerous organizations with on-site contact center operations to secure, compliant remote end-user computing environments, ensuring continuity of operations and scalability amidst pandemic restrictions."

The joint go-to-market engagement between Dizzion and Five9 includes a mutual targeting of organizations who offer outsourced contact centers and CX solutions as well as enterprises with in-house contact center operations. The combined Dizzion and Five9 solution addresses customer pain points around contact center application performance, remote contact center program compliance, data privacy and agent recruiting.

"It brings me great pleasure to see Dizzion win the ISV Partner of the Year Award from 2020," states Walt Rossi, Five9 Vice President of Business Development. "Dizzion and Five9 align well on a variety of different levels and have built a strategic go-to-market plan that drives mutual revenue and happy end users. I look forward to working with Dizzion for many years to come."

About Five9

Five9 is a leading provider of cloud contact center software for the intelligent contact center space, bringing the power of cloud innovation to customers and facilitating more than six billion call minutes annually. Five9 provides end-to-end solutions with omnichannel routing, analytics, WFO and AI to increase agent productivity and deliver tangible business results. The Five9 Genius platform is reliable, secure, compliant and scalable; designed to create exceptional personalized customer experiences. For more information, visit www.five9.com.

About Dizzion

Dizzion, Inc. is a leading provider of high-performance managed Desktop as a Service (DaaS) to the global remote workforce. Founded in 2011, Dizzion's proven end-user cloud platform enables maximum work from home success while protecting business process outsourcers (BPO), enterprise contact centers, healthcare, financial services, and insurance companies with real HIPAA, PCI-DSS and SOC 2 Type II compliance. Customers further digital transformation with AnyCloud global delivery, seamless hybrid IT integration, zLink secure endpoints, and COSMOS orchestration and analytics. Visit dizzion.com for more information. Dizzion | Work from Home. Business as Usual.

