D.J. Price Joins NLP Logix as Chief Revenue Officer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, one of the fastest-growing artificial intelligence consultancies in the United States, announced the appointment of D.J. Price as its new Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Price brings more than two decades of sales leadership across Enterprise Software, Telecommunications, Services, and Digital Marketing, including 18 years of B2B experience supporting mid-market and enterprise organizations. He has built and led multimillion-dollar revenue teams throughout North America and brings a proven ability to accelerate high-performance growth.

Price's career in sales began unexpectedly while studying computer programming and selling cellular phones. That early experience ignited a passion that fueled a career rooted in innovation, strategy, and a people-first leadership style. Known for blending bold vision with data-driven execution, Price excels at building smart, scalable revenue engines that keep organizations ahead of rapid technological change. His strategy for NLP Logix focuses on expanding its national presence and strengthening its position as the leader in AI solutions.

"I am excited to join NLP Logix at such a transformative moment," said D.J. Price, Chief Revenue Officer. "This team has the talent and the technology to reshape how organizations adopt and operationalize AI. My focus is on accelerating our market impact, expanding our reach, and driving an innovative growth strategy that keeps NLP Logix at the forefront of practical and responsible AI."

"D.J.'s energy and leadership will push NLP Logix into a new phase of innovation and scale," said Ted Willich, Co-Founder and CEO. "His ability to create high-performing teams and drive aggressive, sustainable growth makes him the ideal leader to help shape our future growth."

Founded in 2011, NLP Logix delivers customized machine learning and AI solutions that help organizations automate decision-making, enhance efficiency, and uncover new opportunities. For more information, visit www.nlplogix.com .

