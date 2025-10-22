Fallon Gorman Appointed President and Chief Financial Officer at NLP Logix

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NLP Logix, one of the fastest-growing artificial intelligence (AI) consultancies in the United States, today announced the promotion of Fallon Gorman to President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Originally from Northeast Florida and a proud alumna of the University of North Florida (UNF), Gorman previously served as Chief Operating Officer (COO) at NLP Logix, where she played a key role in strengthening operations, building lasting client partnerships, and expanding the company's impact across multiple industries. With extensive experience in financial strategy and executive leadership, she brings a results-driven, people-focused approach to guiding the company's continued success.

"I'm honored to step into this new role at such an exciting time for NLP Logix," said Fallon Gorman, President and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at NLP Logix. "Our mission has always been to make AI practical and impactful for our clients. I look forward to supporting our talented team and delivering measurable value through innovation and responsible AI."

Under Gorman's leadership, NLP Logix will advance its mission to help organizations solve complex business challenges by operationalizing data-driven insights and deploying ethical, scalable AI solutions. Her appointment reflects the company's commitment to strong, forward-thinking leadership as it enters its next chapter in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.

"Fallon has been instrumental in building the foundation that allows NLP Logix to scale responsibly and strategically," said Ted Willich, CEO and Co-Founder at NLP Logix. "Her financial expertise, strategic mindset, and dedication to people make her the ideal leader to guide our team into the future."

Founded in 2011, NLP Logix delivers customized machine learning and AI solutions that help organizations automate decision-making, enhance efficiency, and uncover new opportunities.

