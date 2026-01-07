DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis) Releases New Single "Driving Me Insane" as Netflix Stardom Fuels Her Global Rise

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Celebrity DJ and music producer DJ Tumbles (Maria Cozamanis) returns with her latest release, "Driving Me Insane," a sultry, hypnotic afro house track blending seductive female vocals, deep tribal percussion, and late-night dancefloor energy. The single arrives as Maria's profile reaches new heights following her breakout role on Netflix's Top 10 reality series Members Only: Palm Beach, which has quickly become one of the platform's most talked-about new shows.

"Driving Me Insane" reflects Maria's continued evolution as a producer operating at the intersection of music, fashion, nightlife, and celebrity culture. Built for upscale lounges, luxury venues, and high-energy late-night environments, the track delivers the magnetic tension and emotional pull that have become synonymous with the DJ Tumbles brand.

Co-produced with her husband, DJ and producer Damon Cozamanis, the track explores the push-and-pull of love, obsession, and undeniable chemistry. "We wanted it to feel addictive," Maria says. "That moment when someone gets under your skin and won't let go. The tension, the heat, the chaos—that's what 'Driving Me Insane' sounds like."

Maria's rise has been swift and unconventional. As a cast member on Members Only: Palm Beach, which debuted in Netflix's Top 10 TV shows, she has been introduced to a global audience eager for a glimpse into the elite social and nightlife scene of Palm Beach. Her single "Driving Me Insane" is featured in an episode of the series, seamlessly tying her on-screen presence to her evolution as an artist and solidifying her crossover appeal as both entertainer and cultural figure.

Beyond television, DJ Tumbles has built a reputation as a sought-after performer for high-profile and luxury events. Her resume includes performances at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach Swim Week, Miami Art Basel after-parties, and exclusive engagements in Mykonos, along with top nightlife venues across the United States. Known for her commanding stage presence, she has become one of South Florida's most in-demand DJs for upscale clubs, private events, and destination bookings.

With Netflix visibility, a rapidly expanding fanbase, and music built for premium environments, DJ Tumbles is no longer just a performer—she is a luxury nightlife brand.

"Driving Me Insane" is now streaming on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, and all major platforms.

