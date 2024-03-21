DJEEP LIGHTERS ANNOUNCES IGNITE YOUR PASSION X DJ KHALED CAMPAIGN

Collaboration demonstrates brand's commitment to self-expression

SHELTON, Conn., March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DJEEP , part of the BIC Lighters portfolio, is reigniting its presence in the US with a new campaign that spotlights how the brand empowers people to express who they truly are. DJEEP Lighters is partnering with DJ Khaled, a multi-hyphenate icon known for his own self-expression and passion for music, culture, cars, and more to help bring the campaign to life.

Since 1973, DJEEP lighters have been unique in both form and function, distinctive contemporary designs, and embossed wraps that provide a unique tactile quality. The large flat push-button provides comfort when igniting, while the technology boasts up to 3,500 lights per lighter. Loyalists describe this reliable lighter as a product that can double as both an accessory and form of self-expression.

"I'm excited to join DJEEP Lighters in its celebration of self-expression and inspiration for its 'Ignite Your Passion' campaign," said DJ Khaled. "I have so many blessings, like my music and style, that keep my creativity flowing, and DJEEP knows what's up when it comes to igniting that spark. I'm proud to be a partner with an authentic brand that believes in being yourself. We're talking passion."

"With DJEEP Lighters finding success as a popular lighter choice in European markets, we're excited to shine the spotlight on this brand in the U.S.," said Katty Pien, VP of Marketing for BIC North America. "DJ Khaled is an icon of self-expression and the perfect person to help start this new campaign in the U.S. He will help DJEEP bring passion to the forefront as well as introduce DJEEP Lighters to his fans."

To kick off the U.S. campaign, DJ Khaled will communicate via social media, as well as host an immersive media and influencer event in New York City. Content stemming from the partnership showcases how DJEEP lights up to 3,500 lights, and for each lighter DJ Khaled lights, he calls on individuals to tap into their limitless potential. DJEEP Lighters will also promote the campaign via an upcoming shopper launch, paid media support, and creative.

Boasting bold, colorful, and organic looks influenced by architecture and nature, DJEEP Lighters present an elevated daily essential that represents individuality. Four collections tap into uniquely expressive aesthetics to catalyze passion and spark new ideas — from the luxurious Gold Matters to the modern Bold Collection; the vibrant Deep Jungle Line to the glamorous Elegant Collection.

Gold Matters : The tasteful gold elements in this lighter series are the essence of understanding luxury. Perfect for those who enjoy the finer things in everything.

: The tasteful gold elements in this lighter series are the essence of understanding luxury. Perfect for those who enjoy the finer things in everything. Bold Collection : The sleek, simple designs in this collection are sure to resonate with consumers who seek out modern aesthetics, whether they be our popular Explore edition or our simple yet stylish X-White line.

: The sleek, simple designs in this collection are sure to resonate with consumers who seek out modern aesthetics, whether they be our popular Explore edition or our simple yet stylish X-White line. Vibrant Collection : This collection features tattoo inspired lighters that combine vibrant colors and embossed designs. It also offers our Deep Jungle line, with their unique vintage-tropical aesthetic, it's easy to fall for these foliage-forward designs.

: This collection features tattoo inspired lighters that combine vibrant colors and embossed designs. It also offers our Deep Jungle line, with their unique vintage-tropical aesthetic, it's easy to fall for these foliage-forward designs. Elegant Collection: Multi-hued metallics and delicate geometrics blend beautifully in these Art Deco-evoking designs. Consumers who want to channel the glitz and glam of the 1920's will gravitate toward these retro-fabulous lighters.

DJEEP lighters can be purchased at major retailers nationwide and online at Walmart , Dollar General , and more starting at $3.43.

About BIC

A world leader in stationery, lighters and shavers, BIC brings simplicity and joy to everyday life. For more than 75 years, the Company has honored the tradition of providing high-quality, affordable, essential products to consumers everywhere. Through this unwavering dedication, BIC has become one of the most recognized brands and is a trademark registered worldwide. Today, BIC products are sold in more than 160 countries around the world and feature iconic brands such as BIC Kids™, BIC Flex™, BodyMark by BIC™, Cello®, Djeep, Lucky Stationery, Rocketbook, Soleil®, Tipp-Ex®, Wite-Out®, Inkbox and more. In 2023, BIC Net Sales were 2,233.9 million euros. The Company is listed on "Euronext Paris"," is part of the SBF120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes and is recognized for its commitment to sustainable development and education. It received an A- Leadership score from CDP. For more, visit www.bic.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

