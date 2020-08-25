DJI Drives The Future Of Commercial Drones At AirWorks 2020

SHENZHEN, China, Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DJI, the world's leader in civilian drones and aerial imaging technology, today revealed new sensor systems and data integrations for its professional drone platforms at the fifth annual AirWorks conference, as the global coronavirus pandemic spurs massive adoption of drone technology for tasks that must now be performed remotely.

In online AirWorks sessions, industry-leading DJI customers and partners including Shell, Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue and FLIR Systems illustrated how drone technology has enabled people and businesses to be more resilient during the COVID-19 era, helping them follow new requirements for social and physical distancing while addressing the growing need for critical services like contactless inspections that drones provide.

"COVID-19 has challenged drone innovators around the world to rapidly develop and scale new ways of working, and DJI is proud to showcase some of the best ideas demonstrating how the drone industry has responded to the pandemic and how we can chart a course to even more beneficial drone uses," said Christina Zhang, Senior Director of Corporate Strategy and Communication at DJI. "This year's virtual conference format for AirWorks allows more drone industry partners to attend sessions, exchange ideas, hear from experts and find new inspiration for how drone technology is changing everything about work."

DJI executives detailed their vison for the future of DJI's technology and how the commercial drone ecosystem can benefit from new technical achievements. DJI drones will become optimized for integration into leading geospatial information systems (GIS) and gain new sensors that enable the creation of precise digital twin assets that precisely represent the real world. Additionally, DJI's drone software and developer tools are becoming more robust to support advanced flight operations and industry-specific applications. Included in these key improvements are new partnerships and product features:

Drone-based LiDAR Sensors - DJI has been investing directly in lidar technology through its open innovation program that incubated Livox Technology Company. Livox's new 498 grams lightweight Avia lidar sensor is compact, capable and able to be attached directly to the DJI Matrice 200 and Matrice 300 series drones to enable highly accurate 3D aerial mapping. It features long-distance detection range up to 460 meters, high-density point clouds and supports up to three returns. By bringing this affordable and scalable lidar solution to the skies, use cases will extend well beyond the architecture, engineering, and construction (AEC) industry and open new ways for public safety professionals, utility inspectors, and more to digitize their operations with the power of drone and lidar technology.

Throughout the conference, leading DJI partners and customers will highlight their unique approaches to integrating and innovating drone technology to help organizations save time and money and improve worker safety.

FLIR Systems introduced the FLIR Vue® TZ20, the industry's first dual-thermal payload for small UAS platforms. Developed on DJI's Payload SDK, the Vue TZ20 is compatible with the DJI Matrice 200 and Matrice 300 series drones and features a wide 95-degree, and narrow 18-degree field of view FLIR Boson® sensor, allowing drone pilots to better maintain full situational awareness while keeping focused on their objective.

introduced the FLIR Vue® TZ20, the industry's first dual-thermal payload for small UAS platforms. Developed on DJI's Payload SDK, the Vue TZ20 is compatible with the DJI Matrice 200 and Matrice 300 series drones and features a wide 95-degree, and narrow 18-degree field of view FLIR Boson® sensor, allowing drone pilots to better maintain full situational awareness while keeping focused on their objective. Shell Deer Park has become a DJI Solution Development Partner and showcased how DJI drones are used at the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex for mission critical inspections of flare stacks, external floating roof tanks, and response to emergency operations.

has become a DJI Solution Development Partner and showcased how DJI drones are used at the Shell Deer Park Manufacturing Complex for mission critical inspections of flare stacks, external floating roof tanks, and response to emergency operations. Southern Manatee Fire & Rescue demonstrated its leadership in the fire service community to keep emergency responders safe during hazardous materials incident response using DJI's Matrice 300 drone technology.

