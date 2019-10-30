DJI Unveils Mavic Mini Drone; More Info at B&H

Weighing less than 250g and with a form factor similar to a smartphone, the Mini is a foldable, go-anywhere drone you can carry with you at all times. Not only does its compact size make it convenient, the Mini's small footprint frees it from restrictions. Certain drones that fall into higher weight categories require government registration and, in some cases, a pilot's license to operate legally. But, because the Mini is so small, it doesn't require either. This means that pilots in countries like the U.S. and Canada are allowed to fly the Mavic Mini without having to adhere to special restrictions.

Even though it's small in stature, the DJI Mavic Mini Drone punches well above its weight class. For starters, it features a 3-axis gimbal-stabilized camera that shoots smooth 2.7K video and captures 12MP stills. To support this powerful setup, DJI included a bevy of Hollywood-esque shooting modes. The first is the company's patented QuickShots feature. A signature mode in DJI's most sophisticated drones, QuickShots allow pilots to capture unique, complex shots through camera-based subject tracking and pre-programmed flight patterns. A new CineSmooth mode is also available, which regulates the Mini's speed and movements to achieve extra smooth shots—something you need when flying in tight spaces or when performing complicated maneuvers. These modes and more can be accessed easily through DJI's new Fly app, which is designed to make capturing and sharing images easy and intuitive.

DJI Mavic Mini

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1512648-REG/dji_cp_ma_00000120_01_mavic_mini.html

Key Features

12MP/ 2.7K Quad HD 3-Axis Gimbal Camera

Quad HD 3-Axis Gimbal Camera Up to 30 Minutes of Flight Time

Stream HD Video From up to 2.5 Miles

Remote Controller Included

Powerful camera and shooting modes aside, the Mini also features one of the best battery performances we've ever seen in a commercial drone: up to 30 minutes on a fully charged battery. In addition to extra-long flight times, this is a great feature that will allow pilots to pull the Mini out continually whenever the opportunity rises or inspiration strikes, without having to worry about constantly recharging it.

Because it's designed for the masses, the DJI Mavic Mini includes several safety features that make it suitable for novice pilots and veterans alike. For starters, it's equipped with a prop guard on each of its four propellers that deliver 360-degrees of protection from accidental bumps, crashes, and hard landings. Thanks to its downward vision system and onboard GPS sensor, the Mini can hover precisely in place in case you need to pause or get your bearings. On top of those features, the DJI Fly app also provides an interactive tutorial mode that will teach new pilots the ropes in no time.

