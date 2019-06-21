DKBinnovative Ranked Among World's 501 Most Elite MSPs

DALLAS, June 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DKBinnovative has been ranked as one of the world's premier managed service providers (MSPs) on the prestigious 12th annual Channel Futures MSP 501 list — for the third year in a row.

Every year, MSPs worldwide complete an extensive survey and application to report their product offerings, growth rates, annual total and recurring revenues, revenue mix, and more. MSPs are ranked according to a unique methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well the applicant's business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

"We're thrilled to make this elite list for the third year in a row," said Keith Barthold, president and CEO of DKBinnovative. "This recognition is a true testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole DKBinnovative team. This motivates us to set the bar higher for ourselves in the future for continued growth and innovation. The incredible team we have put together and the market response has led to a 1,500 percent growth over the last six years."

In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a vibrant group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts. According to Channel Futures, this year's field of entries is the largest and most diverse in survey history with a 35 percent growth rate in the number of submissions from last year.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," says Kris Blackmon, Content Director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures and lead of the MSP 501 program. "Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."

About DKBinnovative

DKBinnovative provides reliable and highly secure managed IT solutions that simply work — and accelerate business. With a special emphasis on cybersecurity and compliance, we accelerate workforce productivity through a proven proprietary process, guaranteed to deliver measurable end-results most organizations have never experienced. With DKBinnovative as an IT partner, companies can focus on core objectives and the clients or patients they serve, while we work tirelessly to improve their IT every single day. DKBinnovative is currently seeking strategic acquisition opportunities. Learn more at www.dkbinnovative.com.

