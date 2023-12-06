DLA Awards Electrosoft a CTA Contract for G-Invoicing Integration Services

Electrosoft to support automation of intragovernmental transactions

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing federal cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today the company has been awarded a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to support the agency's adoption of the U.S. Treasury G-Invoicing system. Under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA), KPMG LLP teamed with Electrosoft to provide DLA J62 with services to help define and implement the complex G-Invoicing requirements for managing intragovernmental (IGT) buy/sell transactions. The prime contract includes a one-year base period of performance plus one-and-a-half option years.

"In service of their mission to support both our national defense and worldwide humanitarian efforts, DLA manages over $15B of DLA IGT transactions annually," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We are honored to support DLA in automating their G-Invoicing processes and controls to minimize manual workload and risk."

G-Invoicing is the long-term solution for Federal Program Agencies to manage their IGT buy/sell transactions.

Electrosoft will provide business analysts, scrum masters, cyber analysts and other specialists to support solution definition and implementation.

