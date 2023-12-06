DLA Awards Electrosoft a CTA Contract for G-Invoicing Integration Services

News provided by

Electrosoft Services, Inc.

06 Dec, 2023, 08:06 ET

Electrosoft to support automation of intragovernmental transactions

RESTON, Va., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing federal cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today the company has been awarded a contract from the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) to support the agency's adoption of the U.S. Treasury G-Invoicing system. Under a Contractor Team Arrangement (CTA), KPMG LLP teamed with Electrosoft to provide DLA J62 with services to help define and implement the complex G-Invoicing requirements for managing intragovernmental (IGT) buy/sell transactions. The prime contract includes a one-year base period of performance plus one-and-a-half option years.

"In service of their mission to support both our national defense and worldwide humanitarian efforts, DLA manages over $15B of DLA IGT transactions annually," said Dr. Sarbari Gupta, Electrosoft CEO. "We are honored to support DLA in automating their G-Invoicing processes and controls to minimize manual workload and risk."

G-Invoicing is the long-term solution for Federal Program Agencies to manage their IGT buy/sell transactions.

Electrosoft will provide business analysts, scrum masters, cyber analysts and other specialists to support solution definition and implementation.

About Electrosoft

Electrosoft delivers comprehensive technology-based solutions and services that propel mission success for federal government customers. Specializing in cybersecurity, Electrosoft supports civilian and defense organizations in advancing cybersecurity postures, achieving digital transformation and adopting agile approaches to improve operational efficiency and security. Recognized for deep domain knowledge and mature management practices, the company is rated at Maturity Level 3 for CMMI-DEV and CMMI-SVC and is certified under ISO 9001, ISO 20000-1 and ISO 27001. The rapidly growing 8(a), economically disadvantaged, women-owned small business (EDWOSB) and WOSB is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Learn more at www.electrosoft-inc.com.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

Press Contact
Jeanne Zepp
[email protected]

SOURCE Electrosoft Services, Inc.

Also from this source

Gavin Greene Joins Electrosoft as Company's First Chief Corporate Development Officer

Gavin Greene Joins Electrosoft as Company's First Chief Corporate Development Officer

Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, today announced that federal strategy and corporate development...
Bureau of Engraving and Printing Awards Electrosoft $37.8M Cybersecurity Support Contract

Bureau of Engraving and Printing Awards Electrosoft $37.8M Cybersecurity Support Contract

Electrosoft Services, Inc., a rapidly growing cybersecurity and IT solutions firm, announced today that the Department of Treasury, Bureau of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Contracts

Image1

Awards

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.