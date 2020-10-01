DLA Piper advises Acesso Digital Tecnologia da Informação in its R$580 million Series B financing

NEW YORK, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Acesso Digital Tecnologia da Informação S.A., a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company based in Brazil, in its R$580 million (US$108 million) Series B financing. The round was led by General Atlantic and SoftBank.

Based in São Paulo, Acesso Digital is a technology company specializing in digital identity authentication solutions, including facial recognition, remote hiring and electronic signatures.

"It was a pleasure to represent Acesso Digital and its incredible team in this financing, which as reported was the largest Series B investment ever received by a SaaS company in Latin America," said Andre Thiollier, a member of DLA Piper's Corporate practice who led the firm's deal team. "Our broad experience advising technology and SaaS companies in emerging growth transactions and our proven ability to deliver sophisticated and practical cross-border legal guidance were key factors in the success of this transaction."

In addition to Thiollier (Silicon Valley), the DLA Piper team representing Acesso Digital included partner Anil Kalia (Silicon Valley) and associates Stasha Loeza (Seattle), Elizabeth Castellanos and Irene Hong (both of Silicon Valley). Acesso Digital was also advised by Veirano Advogados, including partner Sergio Bronstein, associates Paula Bobrow, Thiago Mendes de Oliveira and Bruno Habib Negreiros Barbosa and intern Samy Kauffmann; and Conyers Dill & Pearman, including partner Nicholas Pattman and associate Ali Low.

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including software, communications, biotech, manufacturing and semiconductors. In 2019, the firm handled more than 697 venture capital financings totaling over US$10.3 billion. Over the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

