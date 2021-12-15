DLA Piper advises Black Diamond Networks in its investment from Tenex Capital Management

NEW YORK, Dec. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Black Diamond Networks in its investment from private equity firm Tenex Capital Management.

Black Diamond Networks is a provider of professional staffing solutions exclusively focused on scarce, high-end skill sets in advanced technical fields. Black Diamond focuses on rapid deployment of experienced, well-qualified personnel primarily within life sciences, as well as within the engineering and technology sector. The company enables customers to meet project deadlines and address critical staffing needs while maintaining headcount, payroll and administrative flexibility.

"It was a pleasure to bring together our market-leading transactional capabilities and our extensive experience advising on private equity and M&A deals to support Black Diamond Networks in its investment from Tenex Capital Management, which will enable our client to continue building on its success and developing innovative new ways of serving its customers," said Jeffrey Houle, co-chair of DLA Piper's Aerospace, Defense and Government Services Transactional practice, who led the firm's deal team.

"Engaging Jeff and the DLA Piper team to guide us through this important transaction was one of the best decisions I have made in my professional career," said Chris Healey, CFO of Black Diamond Networks. "The team demonstrated exceptional focus and perseverance, an incredible work ethic and a high level of technical proficiency throughout this transaction. The team worked nights, weekends and major holidays to adhere to the cadence of the transaction and meet our internal objectives. We are grateful for their ability to navigate the obstacles that arose during this complex transaction and for their collective efforts to make this an efficient process along the way."

In addition to Houle (Washington, DC), the DLA Piper team representing Black Diamond Networks included partners Tom Pilkerton, Jordan Bailowitz (both of Baltimore), Paolo Morante (New York), Julia Kovacs and Tracy Weir (both of Washington, DC); of counsels Christopher Armstrong (Baltimore), Nia Brown (Washington, DC) and James Rusert (Atlanta); and associate Tristan Meagher (Baltimore).

