DLA Piper advises Calendly in US$350 million Series B financing

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Calendly, an Atlanta-based provider of appointment scheduling software, in its recent US$350 million Series B financing, resulting in its subsequent valuation at more than US$3 billion. The round was led by OpenView Venture Partners and included participation from Iconiq Capital.

The investment will be used to provide liquidity for early shareholders and employees, as well as to continue product innovation.

"We were pleased to bring our extensive experience providing strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries to assist Calendly with its Series B financing, which will enable the company to accelerate its growth and continue developing products that help its clients customize, streamline and automate their scheduling processes," said Brian Gordon, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

"Working with Brian and the DLA Piper team was a fantastic experience. They demonstrated a high level of attentiveness to our needs as a fast-growing company and brought valuable business insights to every step of the process. We are grateful for their guidance, support and hard work to secure this funding," said Tope Awotona, CEO and founder of Calendly.

In addition to Gordon (Atlanta), the DLA Piper team representing Calendly included partners Julia Kovacs (Washington, DC) and Stacy Paz (Silicon Valley), and associate Puja Vadodaria (Atlanta).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including healthcare, insurance, biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. Over the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

The firm's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

