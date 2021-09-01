DLA Piper advises Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Cowen and Company, LLC in Concord Acquisition Corp II's US$250 million IPO

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Cowen and Company, LLC, as joint book-running managers in Concord Acquisition Corp II's initial public offering of 25,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit.

"We were pleased to utilize our extensive capital markets capabilities and SPAC experience to advise the underwriters on this IPO," said Michael Maline, the DLA Piper partner who led the deal team.

In addition to Maline (New York), the DLA Piper deal team representing the underwriters included partners Stephen Alicanti (New York) and Christine Lehr (Raleigh) and associate Andrew Wolfe (New York).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

