DLA Piper advises Flock Safety in its US$150 million Series D financing

NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Atlanta-based technology company Flock Safety in its recent US$150 million Series D financing. The round was led by Andreessen Horowitz with participation from existing investors Meritech, Bedrock, Matrix Partners and Initialized.

Flock Safety is a public safety operating system for cities that helps communities and law enforcement work together to eliminate crime, protect privacy and mitigate bias. The company builds devices that capture objective evidence and uses machine learning to create and deliver unbiased investigative leads to law enforcement. DLA Piper previously advised Flock Safety on its US$47 million Series C financing.

"We were pleased to support Flock Safety in its latest fundraising round, which will bolster its efforts to reduce crime rates across the US," said Jeffrey Leavitt, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team. "This transaction showcased our market-leading experience advising high-growth technology companies, and we look forward to continuing to advise Flock Safety as it builds on its already considerable success."

"DLA Piper has been an invaluable partner and trusted advisor throughout our company's journey, having now helped us negotiate multiple financings totaling $200 million," said Garrett Langley, Founder and CEO of Flock Safety. "As we scale across the country in our mission to reduce crime rates and make communities safer through the use of ethically-built, cutting-edge technology, we are confident that we have exceptional counsel in our corner. Flock Safety looks forward to even more explosive growth in the years ahead."

In addition to Leavitt (Atlanta), the DLA Piper team representing Flock Safety included associates Bradley Verona and JJ Gotlieb (both of Atlanta).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. Over the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.



