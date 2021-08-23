DLA Piper advises FullStory in its US$103 million Series D financing

NEW YORK, Aug. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented FullStory, a leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), in its recent oversubscribed US$103 million Series D financing. The round was led by Permira's growth fund, which backs leading tech-enabled and digital businesses, and includes participation from all existing institutional investors, including Kleiner Perkins, GV, Stripes, Dell Technologies Capital, Salesforce Ventures and Glynn Capital.

The funding will be used to expand FullStory's business internationally and to further enhance its award-winning DXI platform, which helps companies build better digital products and experiences across web and mobile channels by providing real-time analytics and insights to product, customer success, engineering and marketing teams.

"It was a pleasure to utilize our extensive experience advising emerging growth tech companies on complex transactions to support FullStory in securing this funding, which will support our client's growth as it continues expanding its business and working to improve the digital experience through its platform," said Jeffrey Leavitt , the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

"DLA Piper has been a trusted partner for FullStory since our earliest beginnings," said David Woolston, general counsel for FullStory. "It was a pleasure to work with them on our recent Series D financing."

In addition to Leavitt (Atlanta), the DLA Piper team representing FullStory included partners Stacy Paz (Silicon Valley), Penny Minna (Baltimore), Paolo Morante (New York), Jennifer Kashatus, Thomas deButts, Danish Hamid, Julia Kovacs (all of Washington, DC) and John Reed (Wilmington); of counsel Jimmy Rusert (Atlanta); and associates JJ Gotlieb, Brad Verona (both of Atlanta) and James Duchesne (Washington, DC).

DLA Piper's Emerging Growth and Venture Capital practice includes more than 200 lawyers in the US who provide strategic counsel to emerging companies in high-growth industries, including biotech, manufacturing, communications, software and semiconductors. In the last three years, DLA Piper has completed more than 2,100 financings totaling over US$31 billion.

DLA Piper's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.



