DLA Piper advises Needham & Co. as underwriter in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp's upsized US$165 million IPO

NEW YORK, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Needham & Company, LLC as the sole underwriter in Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp's initial public offering of 16,500,000 units for an aggregate offering price of $165,000,000.

"It was a pleasure to leverage our extensive SPAC capabilities, along with our robust experience advising underwriters in sophisticated capital markets transactions, to help Needham deliver this transaction for Blue Ocean Acquisition Corp," said Curtis Mo, the DLA Piper partner who led the firm's deal team.

In addition to Mo (Silicon Valley), the DLA Piper team representing Needham & Company included partner Christine Lehr (Raleigh) and associates Anton Ziajka and Carina Tai (both of Silicon Valley).

DLA Piper's global capital markets team represents issuers and underwriters in registered and unregistered equity, equity-linked and debt capital markets transactions, including initial public offerings, follow-on equity offerings, equity-linked securities offerings, and offerings of investments grade and high-yield debt securities.

