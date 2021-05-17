DLA Piper advises SparkPost in its US$600 million acquisition by MessageBird

NEW YORK, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented SparkPost in its acquisition by MessageBird, a leading global omnichannel communication platform, for US$600 million.

SparkPost is an email optimization platform that provides powerful solutions to help customers plan, execute and optimize their email programs. The SparkPost platform is powered by the industry's largest data network, a team of email experts to help brands elevate every aspect of their email program, and a security and compliance posture to support even the most regulated industries.

"It was a pleasure to bring to bear our extensive technology M&A experience to advise SparkPost in this transaction," said DLA Piper partner Jeff Lehrer, who led the firm's deal team along with partner Thomas Hendershot.

"We were thrilled to partner with SparkPost to facilitate its sale to MessageBird, which will allow our client to bring enhanced value to its customers and continue providing them with innovative solutions," Hendershot said.

"DLA Piper's exceptional transactional capabilities, understanding of our business objectives and attention to detail were crucial factors in enabling us to successfully navigate this sophisticated transaction," said Rich Harris, CEO of SparkPost.

In addition to Lehrer and Hendershot (both of Northern Virginia), the DLA Piper team advising SparkPost included associates Shaked Hoter and Shirley Qin (both of Washington, DC).

With more than 4,500 lawyers globally, DLA Piper helps clients execute complex cross-border transactions seamlessly while supporting clients across all stages of development. The firm has been rated number one in global M&A volume for 11 consecutive years, according to Mergermarket.

The firm's global Technology sector lawyers work across practice areas and offices to support technology clients – from startups to fast-growing and mid-market businesses to mature global enterprises – doing business around the world.

