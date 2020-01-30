DLA Piper advises Titmouse in production deal with Netflix

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper represented Titmouse, the award-winning animation studio behind hit comedy "Big Mouth," in a deal with Netflix to produce multiple original adult animated series.

Under the deal, Netflix will have a first-look option on all adult animated series created and developed by the company. The multi-year deal strengthens Netflix's position in the adult animation genre. Netflix launched its own in-house animation studio in 2018 in a bid to better monetize what can be hugely lucrative programming.

"We were thrilled to work with Titmouse to forge this key partnership with Netflix. Together we were able to bring a creative and business-oriented approach to complete the transaction, and we look forward to seeing what they accomplish going forward," said Tom Ara, co-chair of DLA Piper's Entertainment Transactions and Entertainment Finance practices, who led the transaction.

Titmouse was founded in 2000 and has offices in Los Angeles, New York and Vancouver. It features a staff of 700 writers, producers, directors, storyboard artists, animators, composers, editors and artists. The studio's credits include Adult Swim hits like "The Venture Bros." and Disney XD's "Motorcity," among others.

In addition to Ara (Los Angeles), the DLA Piper team representing Titmouse included David Markman and Katherine Imp (both of Los Angeles).

