DLA Piper named a top three law firm for private equity deal volume by PitchBook

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DLA Piper is pleased to announce that the firm ranked among the top three most active law firms for global private equity deal volume in 2020, according to PitchBook.

In PitchBook's 2020 global league tables report, DLA Piper was recognized in the top five for deal volume in a number of private equity sectors, including B2B, B2C, financial services and IT. DLA Piper was the third most active firm globally for buyouts, exits and other PE transactions. The firm also ranked first in private equity deal volume in Europe, ranked as one of the most active law firms handling PE deals across the US and ranked second for PE deal volume in the rest of the world.

"Our global platform ensures we have the capability to assist our PE clients across all regions of the US and around the world, which contributed significantly to our top rankings in this year's report. These rankings prove the strength of our team and demonstrate that the world's top private equity firms consistently choose DLA Piper to execute their highly complex transactions," said Joseph Silver, global co-chair of the firm's Private Equity practice. "We are committed to providing exceptional client service in every market in which our clients do business, and we look forward to continuing to partner with them to reach their next milestones and achievements."

With more than 100 US lawyers who provide strategic counsel to private equity funds and the industry-leading companies they invest in, DLA Piper's Private Equity practice has the capacity, experience and relationships to help drive value across the investment life cycle by delivering fast, efficient and integrated solutions around the world.

A complete list of PitchBook's rankings is available in the 2020 Annual League Tables Report. PitchBook is a leading financial data and technology company, providing a comprehensive view of dealmaking activity across global private and public financial markets.

