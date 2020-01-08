DLA Piper Tops List For Global M&A Deal Volume For Tenth Straight Year

NEW YORK, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the tenth consecutive year, DLA Piper was the highest ranked legal advisor in the world for M&A deal volume, according to Mergermarket's league tables. The firm was involved in 747 transactions worldwide, valued at approximately US$63 billion.

Further underscoring its reputation as a market leader, DLA Piper also ranked highly in Mergermarket's league tables in a number of regions and countries worldwide, including:

#1 in Europe for the seventh consecutive year;

for the seventh consecutive year; #2 in both the Americas and the United States ;

; #1 in the UK for the tenth consecutive year;

#1 in France for the third consecutive year;

for the third consecutive year; #1 in the Nordics for the third consecutive year;

#1 in the Middle East & Africa for the second year in a row;

& for the second year in a row; #1 in Denmark for the second year in a row;

for the second year in a row; #2 in Russia ;

; #3 in the CEE;

#4 in the Benelux;

#6 in the DACH region; and

#7 in Asia Pacific

Over the past decade, DLA Piper has handled more than 5,000 reported M&A transactions globally, valued at a total of more than US$950 billion.

"Our team consistently handles more transactions than any other firm because we are able to deliver unique value to our clients through our global reach, local knowledge and insights and demonstrable sector expertise," said John J. Gilluly III, global co-chair of the firm's Corporate practice. "Ten years of being at the forefront of the world's M&A activity is in an honor and certainly a testament to the caliber of our clients and the lawyers who work with them on their most important deals, as well as the strategic relationships they have formed."

"Year after year, DLA Piper handles more M&A than any other law firm," added Bob Bishop, fellow global co-chair of the firm's Corporate group. "This year's rankings once again demonstrate our market leading position across multiple regions and industries. It is a testament to the strength and consistency of our global platform that we are able to sustain these unprecedented levels of activity. We may not be the biggest team but we are by far the busiest, working together in partnership with our clients to deliver results. Through constant collaboration we have developed the ability to manage transactions seamlessly on a global basis and offer our clients unparalleled insights into the M&A market based on more first-hand experience than any other firm. We look forward to 2020 with confidence and would like to thank all of our clients for their continued loyalty."

