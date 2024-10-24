D.Law Delivers Exciting State of the Business Update

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Employment law firm D.Law recently presented their State of the Business Update at the spectacular new Cosm Los Angeles, an immersive entertainment venue whose focus on futuristic technology served as an ideal complement to D.Law's vision of building a brilliant future together.

The event showcased the remarkable progress D.Law has made over the course of the year, which has seen the firm achieve significant growth in staff, caseloads, clients served, and value of financial settlements.

Every team member, whether directly interacting with clients or supporting from within, contributes to delivering outstanding results for D.Law’s clients.

D.Law's bold intention of becoming the biggest and best employment law firm in California served as a recurring theme throughout the gathering. The overriding importance of finding, hiring, training, and retaining the best people in the business was emphasized, along with the work/life balance that keeps D.Law's team inspired, focused, and motivated.

According to D.Law Founder & Managing Attorney Emil Davtyan, "Our concept of changing what an employment law firm can be is truly unmatched. It's what sets us apart. We have the best vision in the industry. We are executing it diligently. And of course, we're always looking for more great people to join us in our quest."

Continuing with the focus on people, the entire spectrum of D.Law's notable team was celebrated in a comprehensive presentation of the company's operational structure, from client-facing departments to crucial behind-the-scenes work. The review highlighted how every team member, whether directly interacting with clients or supporting from within, contributes to delivering outstanding results for D.Law's clients.

In a dramatic conclusion to the State of the Business Update, Davtyan, along with Director of HR & Finance Nina Palyan, and Rick Corsini, Principal at Corsini Stark Architects, provided highlights on the progress of D.Law's new Pasadena headquarters, set to open in 2026. The state-of-the-art facility is being customized to facilitate the law firm's projected growth while providing the best possible environment for its team and clients.

These insights served as an illuminating introduction for a stunning fly-through video of the new headquarters, created by a collective of CG artists using the latest rendering technologies. Utilizing precise architectural design specifications along with approved color palettes, furniture models, and lighting fixtures, the video presents a remarkable projection of the fully realized project. You can watch the video here.

As a company that is continually seeking dynamic new talent for its team, D.Law recruiter Arsheen Qader will be using elements of the presentation to create videos that help communicate the firm's diverse career paths and unique appeal. Candidates interested in joining the D.Law team are encouraged to get in touch at [email protected].

