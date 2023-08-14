D.Law Honored as #1 Mid-Size Business in "100 Best Places to Work in L.A." Awards for 2023

News provided by

Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.

14 Aug, 2023, 12:30 ET

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles Business Journal has ranked employment law firm D.Law as #1 Mid-Size Business among the "100 Best Places to Work in Los Angeles" for 2023. The criteria for selection include leadership, corporate culture, communications, and several other factors.

The honor is especially rewarding as it comes from the confidential assessment of company culture and workplace experience by people working for publicly and privately held companies throughout Los Angeles County. 

Continue Reading
The D.Law team continues to grow bigger and stronger as we hire top lawyers and staff members, launch local branches across the state, and acquire other employment law firms whose commitment to helping the workers of California complements our own.
The D.Law team continues to grow bigger and stronger as we hire top lawyers and staff members, launch local branches across the state, and acquire other employment law firms whose commitment to helping the workers of California complements our own.

In his acceptance speech, D.Law founder and managing attorney Emil Davtyan noted, "As we continue to expand our presence and power, we're also committed to helping each member of our team grow professionally and personally. D.Law believes a great work-life balance is essential, and we strive to create a workspace designed with our team in mind. We love working together, having fun together, and sharing the passion of building a great company together. As we expand our business, we are always committed to redefining the concept of what an employment law firm can be." 

The 17th annual "Best Places to Work in Los Angeles" awards celebration took place on August 9th at The Biltmore Los Angeles. The August 14th edition of the LABJ will profile all of this year's winners.

Media Contact:
Armen Petrosyan
armen@davtyanlaw.com

SOURCE Davtyan Law Firm, Inc.

Also from this source

DLaw Expands Its Dedicated Employment Law Support To Oakland, CA.

DLaw Looking Forward To Assisting Employees in Long Beach, CA.

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.