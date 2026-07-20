DLC Strengthens Executive Leadership Team, Names Basil Donnelly Chief Financial and Legal Officer

Longtime executive assumes expanded leadership role as company continues national growth and platform expansion.

ELMSFORD, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DLC today announced that Basil Donnelly has been named Chief Financial, Legal, and Business Officer, expanding his executive leadership responsibilities as the company continues its growth as one of the nation's leading owner-operators of open-air shopping centers.

Basil Donnelly Named Chief Financial and Legal Officer

A member of Team DLC since 2010, Donnelly has helped shape the company's transformation into a national retail real estate platform. In his expanded role, he will oversee the company's finance, accounting, legal, and enterprise intelligence functions, further aligning the strategic and operational disciplines that support DLC's continued growth.

"Basil has been a stalwart member of Team DLC for nearly 16 years," said Adam Ifshin, Founder and CEO of DLC. "Throughout his tenure, he has earned the trust and respect of our entire organization through exceptional leadership, sound judgment, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. He has become an invaluable member of our Executive Committee, as well as my friend and partner. As DLC continues to grow across all of our businesses, Basil's ability to connect finance, legal, operations, and strategy makes him uniquely positioned to help lead our next chapter."

Since joining DLC, Donnelly has played a pivotal role in building the operational foundation that supports the company's national platform. His leadership has helped develop the systems, governance, and cross-functional processes that enable the organization to move quickly, make informed decisions, and execute at scale.

"DLC has always been defined by its entrepreneurial spirit, exceptional people, and commitment to creating long-term value," said Donnelly. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to continue working alongside such a talented team as we build on the momentum we've created and position the company for continued success. I'm honored to take on this expanded role."

Prior to joining DLC, Donnelly served as Executive Vice President and General Counsel – Property for Centro Properties Group, where he was a member of the U.S. Management Committee responsible for the legal aspects of the company's operations, including leasing, redevelopment, development, litigation, bankruptcies, and property-level financings. Prior to Centro's acquisition of Kramont Realty Trust, he served as Vice President and General Counsel for the public REIT. Earlier in his career, he practiced commercial real estate law as a Senior Associate at Morgan Lewis LLP.

With more than 30 years of shopping center industry experience, Donnelly has authored articles and spoken extensively on commercial real estate topics. He earned a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Connecticut College and a Juris Doctor from Villanova University School of Law, where he served as an editor of the Villanova Environmental Law Journal.

About DLC



DLC is one of the country's leading owners and operators of open-air shopping centers, with more than $4 billion and 24 million square feet in assets under management across 90+ properties. Headquartered in Elmsford, NY, DLC leverages an owner-operator model and a fully integrated platform — including construction and design through Renovo Construction and NWS Architects — to deliver superior performance and value. Guided by a people-first culture and a focus on speed, precision, and partnership, DLC continues to redefine what's possible in open-air retail. For more information about DLC, visit dlcmgmt.com.

SOURCE DLC Management Corp.