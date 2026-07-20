DLC's Anya Wolf Named a ConnectCRE Next Generation Award Winner

Managing Director of Portfolio Management recognized for operational leadership, strategic impact, and helping shape the future of commercial real estate

ELMSFORD, N.Y., July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DLC is proud to announce that Anya Wolf, Managing Director of Portfolio Management, has been named a recipient of a ConnectCRE Next GenerationAward, recognizing emerging leaders whose innovation, leadership, and contributions are helping shape the future of commercial real estate.

Since joining DLC nearly a decade ago as a Due Diligence Coordinator, Wolf has grown into one of the company's key executive leaders, helping guide portfolio strategy and operational execution during one of the most significant periods of growth in DLC's 35-year history.

Anya Wolf Connect CRE Next Gen Award

Today, she oversees DLC's Asset Management and Transactions teams, supporting acquisitions, dispositions, and portfolio-wide investment strategy across the company's national retail portfolio. Working closely with leasing, development, capital markets, and property management teams, she helps drive investment execution, portfolio performance, and long-term value creation.

In 2025, Wolf played a key role in supporting more than $1.3 billion in acquisitions and strategic investment activity, helping oversee transaction execution, portfolio integration, and operational coordination during a period of rapid national expansion, including the company's West Coast growth initiatives.

Beyond transactions, Wolf has helped strengthen how DLC operates. She has implemented process improvements, developed new approaches to workload management, and enhanced collaboration across departments, enabling the organization to scale efficiently while maintaining the high standards of execution that define the company.

"One of the things I'm most proud of at DLC is watching talented people build meaningful careers here," said Adam Ifshin, Founder and CEO of DLC. "Anya's journey is a perfect example of that. She started by learning every aspect of the business from the ground up and has become an exceptional leader who has helped shape our company's growth. Her strategic mindset, operational excellence, and commitment to developing others have made a lasting impact on our organization. This recognition is incredibly well deserved."

Wolf's path into commercial real estate was anything but conventional. Before joining DLC, she worked in the art and education fields and had no formal academic background in real estate. Through curiosity, determination, and a willingness to take on increasingly complex responsibilities, she built her career one opportunity at a time.

Her leadership philosophy has also been shaped by overcoming personal challenges early in life, including a learning disability that taught her resilience, adaptability, and creative problem-solving. Those experiences continue to influence the thoughtful, collaborative approach she brings to leadership today.

As a member of DLC's Executive Committee, Wolf also contributes to company-wide strategic initiatives and operational improvements. She previously co-led the company's Business Innovation Committee, helping implement systems and processes that improved efficiency during a period of accelerated growth, while also mentoring teammates and fostering a culture centered on accountability, trust, and professional development.

"I'm incredibly honored to receive this recognition," said Wolf. "When I joined DLC, I wanted to learn and contribute. I never imagined the opportunities that would follow. I'm grateful to my family and the mentors, teammates, and leaders who invested in my growth along the way. This recognition reflects the collaborative culture we've built together, and I'm excited for everything still ahead."

The ConnectCRE Next Generation Award recognizes professionals who are making meaningful contributions to commercial real estate while demonstrating the leadership, innovation, and vision that will define the industry's future.

About DLC

DLC is one of the country's leading owners and operators of open-air shopping centers, with more than $4 billion and 24 million square feet in assets under management across 90+ properties. Headquartered in Elmsford, NY, DLC leverages an owner-operator model and a fully integrated platform — including construction and design through Renovo Construction and NWS Architects — to deliver superior performance and value. Guided by a people-first culture and a focus on speed, precision, and partnership, DLC continues to redefine what's possible in open-air retail. For more information about DLC, visit dlcmgmt.com.

SOURCE DLC Management Corp.