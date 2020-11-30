DLMS User Association Publishes Wi-SUN Communications Profile to Ensure Seamless Interoperability for Utilities

Collaboration provides utilities with a proven, global and secure end-to-end standard for smart devices on Wi-SUN-based networks

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wi-SUN Alliance and the DLMS User Association (DLMS UA) today announced the Wi-SUN Field Area Network (FAN) communications profile has been published in the latest edition of the DLMS UA specifications (Blue and Green books), which are currently available for download for DLMS UA members. This announcement is the latest in the organizations' three-year collaboration aimed at ensuring seamless interoperability of solutions running DLMS/COSEM applications over a Wi-SUN FAN communications network.

The Wi-SUN Alliance drives the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, while the DLMS UA (Device Language Message Specification User Association) promotes and develops the use of the DLMS/COSEM (Companion Specification for Energy Metering) standard – guaranteeing interoperability and security for smart devices. Enabling assured interoperable solutions utilizing both the DLMS/COSEM and Wi-SUN technologies lets global utilities expand their capabilities.

"Both Wi-SUN FAN and DLMS/COSEM are proven technologies, with many millions of smart meter deployments across the world," said Phil Beecher, President and CEO, Wi-SUN Alliance. "The availability of this standard now provides the opportunity for true multi-vendor, "end to end" interoperability for utilities worldwide, by specifying Wi-SUN FAN for the underlying communications infrastructure and DLMS/COSEM for the application layer."

"Our partnership with the Wi-SUN Alliance helps us to extends the reach of DLMS/COSEM into global markets and opens the door to a variety of new use cases and IoT applications beyond electricity and gas metering," said Sergio Lazarrotto, Executive Director and President of the DLMS User Association. "We look forward to further building out the applications of DLMS to help support the business models of those deploying smart utility and smart city solutions."

About the Wi-SUN Alliance

The Wi-SUN Alliance is a global non-profit member-based association made up of industry leading companies. Its mission is to drive the global proliferation of interoperable wireless solutions for use in smart cities, smart grids and other Internet of Things (IoT) applications using open global standards from organizations, such as IEEE802, IETF, TIA, TTC and ETSI. With more than 240 members worldwide, membership of the Wi-SUN Alliance is open to all industry stakeholders and includes silicon vendors, product vendors, services providers, utilities, universities, enterprises and municipalities and local government organizations. For more information, please visit: www.wi-sun.org.

Wi-SUN Alliance and the Wi-SUN Alliance logo are trademarks of the Wi-SUN Alliance.

About the DLMS User Association

DLMS User Association promotes and develops the use of the DLMS/COSEM standard – guaranteeing interoperability and security for smart devices. With over 300 global members ranging from Utilities to technology and meter manufacturers, as well as Consultancies and System Integrators, the User Association has just started a new period of development of the Standard, to support standardisation across other smart technologies.

For more information, please visit: www.dlms.com

