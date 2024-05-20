DLT ENTERTAINMENT LAUNCHES 80'S SITCOM FLASHBACK, FIRST FAST CHANNEL CURATED TO CELEBRATE THE ZANY OLD SCHOOL TV COMEDIES OF THE ICONIC EIGHTIES

Program Line-up Includes "Three's Company," "Three's A Crowd," "The Ropers,"

"Too Close For Comfort" and "Check It Out!"

Featuring Classic TV's Beloved Sitcom Stars John Ritter, Ted Knight, Suzanne Somers, Joyce DeWitt, Jeffrey Tambor, Norman Fell, Audra Lindley, Don Knotts, Audrey Meadows and Don Adams

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DLT Entertainment, the award-winning international production and distribution company, announces the launch of 80's Sitcom Flashback, the first FAST Channel exclusively curated to celebrate the zany, heartwarming and addictive situation comedies that dominated primetime TV in the iconic eighties. DLT Entertainment, an innovator in adapting U.K. formats, will utilize their library of classic sitcoms to launch 80's Sitcom Flashback across FAST streaming platforms beginning this month. The channel, which debuts on global streaming media platform Plex, will roll out across other streaming platforms including Free Movies Plus and Anoki in the second quarter 2024. The announcement was made today by Donald Taffner Jr., President of DLT Entertainment.

The programming line-up will feature the critically acclaimed "Three's Company" starring John Ritter, Suzanne Somers, and Joyce DeWitt, which was adapted from the British sitcom "Man About The House'; two spinoffs - the cult favorite "The Ropers" starring Norman Fell, Audra Lindley and Jeffrey Tambor; "Three's A Crowd" starring John Ritter, Mary Cadorette, and Robert Mandan; plus "Too Close For Comfort" starring Ted Knight and Jim J. Bullock; and the hidden gem "Check It Out!" starring Don Adams in this post-"Get Smart" sitcom set in a super market. Click here for a peek: https://vimeo.com/dltentertainment/80ssitcomflashback

"In these last few years, I've been blown away again and again by how much people still love these classic shows. They just can't seem to get enough. That's why we decided to bring them all together in a FAST channel and call it 80's Sitcom Flashback," said Mr. Taffner. "It's a place for audiences to go when they want to just lean back, binge away, and laugh their heads off. These series have a sensibility that people really get hooked on. And with this amazing roster of brilliant stars – we can't wait to introduce a whole new generation to their comedic genius."

Amagi (https://www.amagi.com/), a pioneer in cloud technology and OTT industry leader, will serve as technical service partner and manage the distribution of 80's Sitcom Flashback across the FAST streaming platforms. 80's Sitcom Flashback is available for platform connection through Amagi's FAST marketplace, Amagi Connect. 47 Samurai and Amagi will provide support for all advertising sales solution needs.

Program highlights:

"Three's Company" : Starring John Ritter, Suzanne Somers , Joyce DeWitt , Norman Fell , Audra Lindley , Richard Kline , and Don Knotts . Jack, Janet, and Chrissy are three single roommates living together platonically in a Santa Monica apartment. Ritter's brilliant physical comedy punctuates the running gag that super-straight Jack has to pretend to be gay for the benefit of their landlord Mr. Roper and his love-starved wife.

: Starring John Ritter, , , , , , and . Jack, Janet, and Chrissy are three single roommates living together platonically in a Santa Monica apartment. Ritter's brilliant physical comedy punctuates the running gag that super-straight Jack has to pretend to be gay for the benefit of their landlord Mr. Roper and his love-starved wife. "The Ropers ": Starring Norman Fell, Audra Lindley , Jeffrey Tambor . In this Three's Company spin-off, landlords Helen and Stanley Roper have sold their building and moved to Cheviot Hills. While Helen scrambles to climb the social ladder, cold fish Stanley undermines her dreams at every turn. In recent years, Mrs. Roper has become an object of fan adoration, spawning "Ropers Romp" parties across the U.S.

": Starring Norman Fell, , . In this Three's Company spin-off, landlords have sold their building and moved to Cheviot Hills. While Helen scrambles to climb the social ladder, cold fish Stanley undermines her dreams at every turn. In recent years, Mrs. Roper has become an object of fan adoration, spawning "Ropers Romp" parties across the U.S. "Three's A Crowd" : In this spin-off of Three's Company starring John Ritter , Mary Cadorette , and Robert Mandan , free spirit Jack Tripper has opened his own restaurant and actually proposes to girlfriend Vicky. But she is in no hurry to tie the knot and instead invites him to move in – much to the consternation of her wealthy parents.

: In this spin-off of Three's Company starring , , and , free spirit Jack Tripper has opened his own restaurant and actually proposes to girlfriend Vicky. But she is in no hurry to tie the knot and instead invites him to move in – much to the consternation of her wealthy parents. "Too Close for Comfort" : Starring Ted Knight, Jim J. Bullock , Nancy Dussault , Lydia Cornell , Deborah Van Valkenburgh . In swinging San Francisco , an uptight cartoonist scrambles to control his two freewheeling daughters, who live in the apartment downstairs. Meanwhile, he is constantly bumping heads with their flakey but loveable friend, Monroe Ficus.

: Starring Ted Knight, , , , . In swinging , an uptight cartoonist scrambles to control his two freewheeling daughters, who live in the apartment downstairs. Meanwhile, he is constantly bumping heads with their flakey but loveable friend, Monroe Ficus. "Check It Out!": Starring Don Adams, Dinah Christie , Jeff Pustil , Gordon Clapp . Adams displays his comic genius as the harried manager trying to impose sanity on a supermarket staffed by a bumbling cast of oddballs and misfits.

About DLT Entertainment:

DLT Entertainment Ltd is an award-winning independent television distribution and production company with headquarters in both London and New York. Founded in 1963 as an international distribution company by Don Taffner Sr., the family owned and operated company added television production to its portfolio in 1977. Today, DLT Entertainment is engaged in every aspect of television distribution and production around the world with interests in stage production and talent representation in the U.S. and the U.K. DLT's diverse portfolio of holdings and investments includes London's Shaftesbury Theatre, Vera Productions, Impatient Productions, MMB Creative, The Soho Agency, Blue Book Artist Management, Bedford Square Voices, and The Galton Agency. An innovator in adapting British format programs, DLT is recognized for producing critically acclaimed and award-winning series for the global market, most notably adapting the British sitcom "Man About The House" for U.S. audiences as "Three's Company." In addition, DLT is responsible for leading the distribution of popular classics to international audiences, from "The Benny Hill Show" to "Chicken Soup for the Soul." In London, DLT is known for its long-running sitcom productions for the BBC including award-winning "My Family" starring Robert Lindsay and Zoë Wanamaker; and "As Time Goes By" starring Dame Judi Dench and Geoffrey Palmer. Recently, DLT expanded its business and created an audio production division. Additional information about DLT Entertainment may be found at www.dltentertainment.com.

