DM Injury Law Wins Gold for Customer Service in Kansas City Star Favorites Awards

Firm also earns Best Law Firm and Best Workers' Compensation Law

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When people think about lawyers, "great customer service" isn't always the first thing that comes to mind. That's why DM Injury Law is especially proud to announce it has been named the Gold Winner for Best Customer Service in the 2026 Kansas City Favorites Awards, from the readers of The Kansas City Star, an honor determined by thousands of votes from consumers across businesses of every kind. The firm also earned Gold recognition for Best Law Firm and Best Workers' Compensation Law.

For the attorneys and support team at DM Injury Law, the recognition reflects a unique law firm where clients feel heard, respected, and supported through one of the most difficult times in their lives.

"People don't usually think of lawyers when they think of great customer service; honestly, that's probably fair," said Jason Moore, Founding Partner at DM Injury Law. "That's why this award means so much to us. We worked hard to become a very client-centric firm. To be recognized across all businesses in the area is a major win that we'll happily celebrate."

The Kansas City Favorites Awards recognize businesses that earn the trust and support of the community through public voting, making the honor especially meaningful because it comes directly from local readers of The Kansas City Star.

For Founding Partner Michael DiPasquale, the recognition validates something DM Injury Law has invested in for years. "Treating people with empathy and respect continues to be a cornerstone of this firm. Answering questions promptly and communicating clearly are part of a lawyer's basic responsibilities. This award is one of the best compliments we can receive, especially given that it includes all businesses in the area."

DM Injury Law serves clients throughout Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Nebraska, and beyond, representing victims of car accidents, truck accidents, motorcycle crashes, workplace injuries, wrongful death, and other personal injury matters. The firm is one of the fastest-growing in the nation, dedicated to helping injury victims obtain the compensation they deserve.

SOURCE DM Injury Law