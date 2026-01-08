DMD Earns Third Consecutive Recognition on the 2026 Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies List

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMD Systems Recovery, LLC (DMD), a Reuse First® IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) provider and Certified B Corporation, has earned its third consecutive recognition on the Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies list, which honors companies demonstrating sustained financial performance alongside measurable social and environmental impact.

DMD's continued recognition reflects its programmatic approach to IT asset disposition, supporting enterprise organizations with secure, compliant ITAD programs across Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility asset categories. Through its Reuse First® methodology, DMD delivers governed ITAD programs designed to manage end-of-life assets responsibly at scale.

"This award ranks as my favorite testament to what we do at DMD, consistently," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD Systems Recovery. "It is not all about revenue or growth. Instead, it is about Impact and our ability to execute on our Vision: Every IT asset is put to its next best use."

As part of its commitment to transparency, DMD published its 2024 Impact Report, detailing certified environmental performance, governance practices, and operational results aligned with SASB standards and the GHG Protocol. DMD is currently developing its 2025 Impact Report, continuing its annual reporting cadence.

Now in its seventh year, the 2026 Real Leaders Top Impact Companies ranking continues to spotlight organizations that combine strong financial performance with meaningful social and environmental outcomes. In an era where consumers, employees, and investors expect more from businesses, these companies are charting the path forward.

"Real Leaders exists to celebrate the achievements of the leaders who are inspiring better business for a better world," said Kevin Edwards, CEO of Real Leaders. "The 2026 winners demonstrate that scaling impact and revenues are not competing priorities — they are the future of great companies."

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

About Real Leaders®:

Real Leaders celebrates the business achievements that make the world better — and inspires leaders everywhere to pursue meaningful impact.

