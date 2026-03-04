DMD Systems Recovery Recognized in 2026 Gartner® Market Guide as AI Growth Reshapes ITAD

TEMPE, Ariz., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DMD Systems Recovery, LLC (DMD), a Reuse First® IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services provider and Certified B Corporation, announces its inclusion as a Gartner® Representative Provider in the 2026 Gartner® Market Guide for IT Asset Disposition, which we feel signals continued market growth as enterprises invest in ITAD programs in the era of AI infrastructure and global sustainability mandates.

We believe the 2026 Market Guide for ITAD highlights how AI-enabled ITAD, enterprise risk mitigation, and circular economy initiatives are reshaping the global IT asset disposition market.

AI-Enabled ITAD Moves from Concept to Enterprise Execution

DMD is accelerating investment in platform modernization to lead this next phase of ITAD transformation.

"In early 2026, we migrated DMD onto an AI-ready enterprise architecture designed for end-to-end data connectivity," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD Systems Recovery. "We are deploying operational AI agents that enhance grading accuracy, improve resale forecasting, and elevate decision quality across the IT asset lifecycle."

Over the past year, DMD has expanded its programmatic ITAD model across data center, end-user compute, and mobility, embedding governance directly into client ITSM systems. Today, more than 20% of assets processed by DMD update directly into client systems, accelerating automation and strengthening IT Asset lifecycle visibility.

Protecting Enterprise Brands from ITAD Risk

To help customers mitigate data security and environmental risk, DMD delivers a governed ITAD program designed for enterprise accountability and control. Through centralized oversight and standardized global protocols, every asset is managed with documented chain-of-custody, certified data destruction, and verified environmental compliance.

With audit-ready transparency and disciplined execution, DMD enables customers to materially reduce risk—safeguarding corporate reputation, regulatory standing, and shareholder value.

Reuse First®: Aligning ITAD With Scope 3 and Circular Economy Goals

As stated by Gartner, "ITAD processes and service providers have gained CxO attention as sustainability and the reuse of IT assets and components helps mitigate Scope 3 emissions and attain sustainability/e-waste targets. Sustainability's focus on reuse is extending the lives of IT assets, to the benefit of IT budgets and the environment."

As a Certified B Corporation, DMD prioritizes its Reuse First® ITAD model, emphasizing secure redeployment, resale, and extended asset life before recycling.

What This Means for Enterprises

According to Gartner, "Sourcing, procurement and vendor management leaders can leverage this market guide to navigate the ITAD market, assess AI's benefits and potential risks and identify representative ITAD providers."

We believe DMD's inclusion as a Gartner® Representative Provider reflects its commitment to delivering measurable customer outcomes — reduced data and environmental risk, improved financial recovery, and stronger alignment with sustainability goals.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions designed around the highest standards of data security and environmental responsibility, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

