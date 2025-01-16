DMD Ranks #27 as the Sole ITAD on the 2025 Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies List

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) achieves a 65% ranking leap on the 2025 Top Impact

TEMPE, Ariz., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DMD Systems Recovery, LLC (DMD), a leader in Reuse First™ IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) services and a Certified B Corporation, has been ranked #27 overall and #4 among technology companies on the 2025 Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies list. As the only ITAD provider recognized for the second year in a row, this achievement underscores DMD's role as the sustainability leader in the ITAD industry. The 65% leap from last year's ranking highlights DMD's growing influence and ongoing commitment to delivering purpose-driven, responsible ITAD solutions.

DMD's placement at #27 reflects its success in providing tailored ITAD services to Fortune 5000 and Cloud 500 companies across critical IT categories, including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. Through its Reuse First™ approach, DMD focuses on extending the lifecycle of IT assets, reducing e-waste, and safeguarding data security. As a Certified B Corporation, this continued recognition reaffirms DMD's mission to protect our planet one IT asset at a time by delivering sustainable, secure, and trusted ITAD solutions that benefit both clients and the environment.

"Moving up the 2025 Real Leaders® Top Impact Companies list is more than a recognition—it's a reflection of the values we uphold every day at DMD," said Aaron Zeper, CEO of DMD. "Being the only ITAD provider recognized for two consecutive years highlights the importance of reuse-first practices in addressing the global e-waste challenge. We're committed to delivering secure, sustainable solutions that help our clients reduce waste, protect their data, and achieve their environmental goals."

Real Leaders®, a globally esteemed media company and CEO network, also a Certified B Corp, celebrates its seventh year of recognizing the world's top impact companies dedicated to driving positive change. The 2025 competition attracted over 300 applications from 15 countries, with companies evaluated on growth, revenue, and six pillars of I.M.P.A.C.T.: Intention, Model, People, Accountability, Collaboration, and Transformation.

The 2025 ranking introduced stricter criteria, excluding nonprofits and publicly traded companies and increasing the minimum revenue requirement to $2 million.

"It seems like every company is calling themselves an impact company these days," said Kevin Edwards, President of Real Leaders. "We wanted to spotlight businesses that are genuinely dedicated to making a difference. By incorporating CEO interviews and community-driven impact evaluations, we ensured that only the most deserving organizations made the list. The top-scoring finalists in each category will share their best practices at Real Leaders UNITE 2025, inspiring better leaders for a better world."

A special "Real Leaders UNITE" awards celebration will be held in San Diego on February 3-4, 2025 to honor the winners, connect their CEOs, and inspire better leadership.

About DMD Systems Recovery, LLC:

DMD Systems Recovery, LLC. (DMD) protects your reputation and our world with ITAD solutions having the highest standards for your Data Security and the Environment, ensuring your assets go to their next best use. DMD works with hundreds of companies and public entities to securely destroy their data, decommission assets, and redeploy or remarket the equipment across IT categories including Data Center, End User Compute, and Mobility. For more information, please visit: https://www.dmdsystems.com.

About Real Leaders:

Real Leaders is the fastest-growing community for impact-driven leaders, supported by a global media platform that advocates for purpose-driven business. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders promotes responsible leadership that prioritizes employees, society, and the planet alongside profit. An independently owned Certified B Corporation and member of the UN Global Compact, Real Leaders is on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world.

