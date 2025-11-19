New DMI Solutions Brand Leverages Scale, Technical Expertise to Fuel Innovation and Deepen Customer Partnerships

Trademark Cosmetics and DMI Personal Care Unite as DMI Solutions

WHARTON, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading contract manufacturers in the beauty and personal care industry today announced the launch of one unified brand, combining their capabilities, resources, and innovation under one name: DMI Solutions.

Trademark Cosmetics and DMI Personal Care, which partnered late last year, introduced the DMI Solutions brand to reflect their core pillars of service: Development, Manufacturing, and Innovation. The brand reveal is accompanied by a new website designed to provide customers with enhanced access to product information and resources.

"The DMI Solutions name represents our collective commitment to connecting with our customers on every level, embracing collaboration, and building solutions together," said Kristopher Dover, CEO of DMI Solutions. "We are incredibly proud that our customers continue to receive industry awards for innovation and formulation. With our combined expertise and bi-coastal facilities, we believe we are poised to continue backing them with breakthrough formulations, groundbreaking new product developments, and best-in-class quality and service."

The two entities were joined together in late 2024 by TruArc Partners, a middle-market-focused private equity firm, to form an innovation-driven beauty and personal care contract development and manufacturing organization. The new company establishes a national footprint, provides redundant production capabilities, creates an agile supply chain, and reinforces TruArc's goal of building a premier CDMO platform focused on skincare, body care, color cosmetics and haircare.

"Each of our manufacturing sites will continue operating independently, while sharing resources and best practices to support our customers' innovation, engineering, and production needs," said Dover. "Our goal is to be more than a vendor. We want to be a trusted partner that customers can rely on in a dynamic market environment. We believe our unified company will allow us to create smarter and stronger solutions that help our customers grow."

Customers, brand partners, and suppliers are invited to visit the new website at http://www.dmisolutions.com to learn more about the company and its services.

About DMI Solutions

DMI Solutions, formerly Trademark Cosmetics and DMI Personal Care, is a leading provider of beauty and personal care contract manufacturing services. DMI Solutions is dedicated to delivering quality, innovation, and empowering solutions that help its customers develop tailored products for the evolving beauty and personal care market. For more information, visit www.dmisolutions.com.

About TruArc Partners

TruArc Partners is a private equity firm focused on middle-market control investments. TruArc focuses on companies in attractive sub-sectors across specialty manufacturing and business services. The TruArc investment team collaborates with its operating partners and portfolio management teams to create value through a transformational growth strategy led by organic or acquisition-driven growth. To learn more about TruArc visit: www.truarcpartners.com.

Media Contact:

Laura Frnka-Davis

LKTM Consulting Group

[email protected]

713-409-1480

SOURCE DMI Solutions