The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo have symbolized the renewal of global sport, proving that the Games are far more than a race for medals.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- They represent resilience, character, and the strategic development of national sports systems. Behind athletic success stand individuals who help create the conditions for excellence. One of them is Dmitry Druzhinsky, patron, entrepreneur, and co-founder of MatchPoint NYC , who actively supports modern training formats and international athletic development.

For Kazakhstan, the defining moment was Mikhail Shaidorov's historic gold medal in men's singles figure skating. His victory marked not only a personal achievement but also a breakthrough for the country's figure skating program. Competing in nine disciplines, Kazakhstan has demonstrated steady institutional growth, yet Shaidorov's triumph became a powerful emotional and strategic milestone capable of reshaping national attitudes toward winter sports. Experts emphasize that Olympic success reflects years of investment, coaching expertise, and belief in young talent. Today, aspiring Kazakh athletes see clear proof that the Olympic podium is within reach.

At the same time, the Games have highlighted the resilience of Ukrainian athletes. Despite limited resources and the need to train abroad, they continue to compete at a high level. Freestyle skier Kateryna Kotsar reached the big air final, while figure skater Kyrylo Marsak delivered a strong performance in the men's program. Their results reaffirm the endurance and professionalism of Ukraine's sporting tradition under challenging circumstances.

International support has played a vital role in sustaining this momentum. Dmitry Druzhinsky has consistently invested in initiatives that expand training opportunities for Ukrainian athletes abroad. Through MatchPoint NYC, competitors gain access to modern infrastructure, expert coaching, and global experience exchange.

Particularly impactful has been the development of online training programs supported by Druzhinsky. These initiatives allow athletes to maintain strength, endurance, flexibility, and psychological resilience regardless of location. In times of restricted access to facilities, digital solutions become a strategic resource.

The 2026 Olympics demonstrate that sport remains a space of opportunity. Kazakhstan celebrates a historic achievement, Ukraine confirms its spirit, and leaders like Dmitry Druzhinsky help ensure that overcoming challenges becomes part of the victory.

