Train without limits: Dmitry Druzhinsky's online format is changing the way athletes train

NEW YORK, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In the sports industry, patrons largely determine the opportunities for talented athletes to develop. One such person is Dmitry Druzhinsky, co-founder of the MatchPoint NYC sports center. His contribution to the development of sport goes far beyond financial support. Dmitry initiated and developed a modern online training system that allows athletes to stay in shape regardless of time and place.

The MatchPoint NYC sports center was created as a complex that provides everything athletes need for full training and professional growth. The center employs qualified coaches who help athletes improve their results and reach new levels.

However, Dmitry Druzhinsky went beyond the traditional training format. The online programs developed by Dmitry allow you to train whenever and wherever it is convenient for you. This format is especially important for people who do not have regular access to gyms or cannot train regularly with a personal trainer in person.

All classes are adapted to different goals and levels of training, from beginners to experienced athletes.

The online training program offers:

Personalized training plans.



Different areas and formats: strength training, cardio workouts, yoga classes, and functional training.



Consultations with specialists, where you can ask questions and get recommendations on technique and the training process.



Monitoring and analysis of results to adjust the program and increase the effectiveness of training.

One of the key advantages of Dmitry Druzhinsky's online programs is their flexibility. Athletes are not dependent on gym schedules and can plan their workouts at times that suit them. This is especially important for those who combine sports with work or study. The high quality of the classes is ensured by the involvement of fitness and sports professionals in developing the workouts.

Dmitry Druzhinsky intends to continue developing digital fitness solutions and to inspire people to lead an active lifestyle. In the future, new programs and ideas are expected to emerge that will help even more people train effectively and achieve their goals.

Website: https://matchpoint.nyc

