DMV on the Move: IdentoGO tablet makes DMV services portable and accessible

"IDEMIA has developed expertise in the needs of the DMV over our 60 years of partnership," said Matt Thompson, Senior Vice President, Civil Identity for North America at IDEMIA. "Now, after a year when DMVs struggled to serve their customers under very difficult conditions, this first-to-market tablet gives them the ability to make ID and driver license enrollments far more accessible. The IdentoGO tablet builds on our 'DMV Reimagined' solution set while bringing us a step closer to achieving our 'One DMV Visit for Life' vision."

The IdentoGO tablet with Web Enrollment software can be used just like IDEMIA's in-office application to capture applicant photos and signatures (or even a fingerprint), conduct surveys, and capture documents for identity verification. When in remote environments, the enrollment solution can work without Wi-Fi access -- examiners can work offline and then upload and merge applicant records when back online. When a suitable photo backdrop is not available, the innovative and patented IDEMIA Virtual Backdrop enables a resident's photo to be taken and be replaced with a background compliant with American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) standards.

"The IdentoGO enrollment tablet is poised to change the way we serve our driver license customers, especially in remote locations," said Matthew Cole, Commissioner, Department of Vehicle Regulation, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. "The results from our initial pilot and use of the IdentoGO tablet in production have already proven successful and beneficial to the Transportation Cabinet and our customers. We look forward to expanding our use of the technology statewide to offer "pop-up driver licensing" to better serve Kentuckians in counties without a regional licensing office. It's a key part of taking driver licensing to the next level in Kentucky."

About IDEMIA

IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, provides a trusted environment enabling citizens and consumers alike to perform their daily critical activities (such as pay, connect and travel), in the physical as well as digital space. Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, an identity that ensures privacy and trust and guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect one of our greatest assets – our identity – whether for individuals or for objects, whenever and wherever security matters. We provide Augmented Identity for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors. With close to 15,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on Twitter.

SOURCE IDEMIA

Related Links

http://www.idemia.com

