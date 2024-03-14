IDEMIA Public Security confirms its leadership in the latest NIST latent fingerprint benchmark for forensic identification

IDEMIA Public Security, the leading global provider of biometric and secure identity solutions for government, travel, and law enforcement has once again proven its leadership, showcasing the most accurate algorithms in the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) latest Evaluation of Latent Fingerprint Technologies (ELFT) tests.

PARIS, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NIST ELFT is the global benchmark for latent fingerprint and palm print identification used to identify latent fingerprints and palm prints found at crime scenes. For the fourth time in a row, IDEMIA Public Security leads the market with the most accurate and fastest (among the most accurate) algorithms.

In addition to accuracy, which increases the chances of identifying leads in law enforcement investigations, IDEMIA's algorithms showed a very low False Positive Identification Rate (FPIR - at less than 8% whereas the nearest competitor is at above 11%), allowing the latent examiner to process more cases, accurately and faster. Furthermore, IDEMIA demonstrated vastly superior performance in palmprint identification, another highly significant contribution. Using this technology, the human-Artificial Intelligence (AI) duo becomes more productive, and the examiner's valuable time is optimized.

IDEMIA is committed to the highest level of performance to provide fast, accurate, and fair solutions. As a result, IDEMIA's customers are able to solve crimes more quickly, while the communities and the world are made a safer place.

These ELFT results come on the heels of other recent high-ranking performance in NIST benchmarks, further demonstrating IDEMIA's technology leadership. These include:

FINGERPRINT: #1 in the NIST Proprietary Fingerprint Template (PFT) III benchmark on all test datasets in December 2023 , #1 in NIST ELFT February 2024 , #1 in mFIT Challenge in June 2022 ,

FACE: #1 in fairness and demonstrated lack of bias for NIST Face Recognition Vendor Test (FRVT) in January 2023 ,

IRIS: #1 in the latest NIST Iris Exchange (IREX 10) ranking in September 2023 .



"Based on our performance in this benchmark, we are able to confirm our long-term commitment to investing in further developing the technology and creating continuously more value for the customers," said Jean-Christophe Fondeur, IDEMIA Public Security Chief Technology Officer. "Our ability to offer cutting-edge products goes hand in hand with our long-standing 50-plus-year pledge to provide law enforcement agencies with the best systems on the market. I am very proud to announce that the latest algorithms submitted to this benchmark are already available in our flagship Multi-Biometric Search Services (MBSS) solutions. I would like to congratulate our teams of developers on their hard work and innovation."

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel and protect public places. With its long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography, IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

IDEMIA Group brings together three market-leading businesses that enable mission-critical solutions:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect.

is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect. IDEMIA Public Security is a leading global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection.

is a leading global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection. IDEMIA Smart Identity leverages the power of cryptographic and biometric technologies to unlock a single trusted identity for all.

With a global team of nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA Group is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,400 enterprises in over 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on X.

