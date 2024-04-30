DN Solutions, a Global Leader in Machine Tools, Joins MacTech KSA 2024 in Saudi Arabia

SEOUL, South Korea, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DN Solutions, a global leader in machine tools, showcases its top-tier product at MacTech KSA 2024, a machine tool exhibition held in Saudi Arabia.

MacTech is the largest machine tool exhibition targeting the Middle East and North Africa region. This year, MacTech KSA 2024 marks its inaugural edition at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, running from April 30 to May 2.

As Saudi Arabia expands its domestic market and diversifies away from oil, significant projects like Neom City are driving demand for machine tools, particularly for construction equipment and urban water treatment. A sovereign wealth fund-led investment company specializing in automobiles has been established to attract investment. The surge in demand for high-end products is poised to escalate with investment in cutting-edge manufacturing, particularly in initiatives like bolstering the aviation maintenance industry (MRO) and advancing the localization goals of the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) project to optimize the supply chain.

Ranked as the third-largest machine tool company globally, DN Solutions boasts an expansive portfolio comprising approximately 500 types of turning centers and machining centers. Catering to a wide array of industries including automotive, aviation, medical, energy, semiconductor/IT, and construction, DN Solutions is dedicated to meeting the diverse requirements of its global clientele.

At this exhibition, DN Solutions will unveil its latest innovation, the PUMA SMX 3100S multi-tasking machine, in response to the kingdom's burgeoning demand for high-productivity and high-precision solutions. The PUMA SMX 3100S stands as a process-intensive turning center, renowned for its exceptional productivity, precise machining capabilities, and user-friendly operation. With the ability to outperform three conventional machines in a single setup, it sets a new standard for efficiency.

DN Solutions is confident that by showcasing its high-end products at MacTech KSA 2024, it will fortify its brand presence and seize fresh sales opportunities.

DN Solutions is committed to cultivating a diversified sales network through close collaboration with its Middle Eastern partners. Furthermore, DN Solutions will take an active role in other regional exhibitions to proactively address the evolving requirements of Middle Eastern clients and broaden its customer outreach efforts.

Nojoong Yoon, Head of Global Sales at DN Solutions, highlighted, "The Middle East is witnessing rapid manufacturing growth, supported by a stable economic growth rate of 3%. While there was historically high demand for equipment tailored for the energy sector, we've observed a notable shift towards cutting-edge high-end machinery." He emphasized, "Saudi Arabia holds particular significance for DN Solutions, contributing 30 to 40% of our Middle Eastern sales. With MacTech KSA 2024, our objective is to bolster our brand presence in Saudi Arabia and solidify our standing as a global leader in the machine tools industry, actively meeting the evolving demands of the Middle East."

