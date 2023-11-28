DN Solutions Opens First Technical Center in Europe: Strengthening Pre-sales Support for the European Market

News provided by

DN Solutions

28 Nov, 2023

DORMAGEN, Germany, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DN Solutions is taking its customer support in Europe to a new level: with the opening of its first Technical Center in Germany. With this expansion, the machine tool manufacturer is strengthening its pre-sales support in the European market. The Center in Dormagen, North Rhine-Westphalia was officially opened on 22 November.

With the grand opening of its Technical Center in North Rhine-Westphalia, DN Solutions underlines its growth strategy in Europe and its market position as one of the world's largest manufacturers of CNC machine tools. More than 200 partner customers and interested parties attended the two-day opening ceremony at the end of November.

Various automation solutions and machining demonstrations

The Center, spanning an impressive 1,000 square meters, features a range of cutting-edge facilities. At the opening ceremony, the company gave visitors live demonstrations of twelve ultra-modern CNC machines in this area. The focus was on advanced automation solutions in collaboration with various specialized automation companies.

  • the compact turning centre (PUMA DNT2100), which is equipped with a collaborative robot,
  • the two-spindle horizontal turning centre (PUMA TW2600M), which is integrated with a gantry loader, and
  • the compact vertical 5-axis machining centre (DVF 4000) with automatic workpiece changer (AWC).

DN Solutions also presented industry-orientated machining solutions - e.g. for aerospace and electric motors - in conjunction with clamping solutions and advanced machining technologies such as dynamic turning.

Clear focus on customer service

DN Solutions has set itself the goal of improving its pre-sales service. The new Technical Centre serves as a consulting hub for interested parties, who can find out about suitable machine tools and their peripherals. Companies can test the machining process on request, including a time study and machining. The centre also has a design workshop, a spindle reconditioning centre and a spare parts warehouse.

It will expand its role to serve as a technical hub for turnkey projects, develop its automation retrofit department and become a reliable one-stop solution provider for everything related to customers' manufacturing. Technical seminars for customers and partners will also be organised regularly throughout the year.

Closer to the European market

DN Solutions has already announced its plan to establish a research and development center at EMO Hannover in September.

"Both the Technical Center and the planned research and development center are the first of their kind in Europe," said Kim Wonjong, CEO of DN Solutions. "In a market as dynamic as Europe, where numerous cutting-edge technologies like Industry 4.0 and Additive Machining are evolving, our presence in the region is pivotal. These centers will not only enhance our understanding of the European market but also enable us to cater to its unique needs and evolving trends. We are confident that this move will not only strengthen our foothold but also foster valuable connections with our European customers."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287911/DN_Solutions_Opens_First_Technical_Center_in_Europe.jpg 

