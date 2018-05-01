DNA Diagnostics Center® Announces Acquisition of ContraVac, Inc.

ContraVac, Inc., based in Charlottesville, VA, markets SpermCheck® Fertility, SpermCheck® Vasectomy and FertileCheck® Fertility Gel. The SpermCheck® brand of products, developed by ContraVac, is the first FDA-approved immunoassay home-diagnostic test to measure sperm count. Introduced in 2011, SpermCheck® Fertility tests if a man has a fertile or sub-fertile sperm count, and is currently sold nationwide in Walgreens, CVS, Rite Aid, Amazon, and internationally in major retailers. SpermCheck® Vasectomy is the only test designed specifically for men to test the success of their vasectomy at home, eliminating the inconvenience and embarrassment of a laboratory sperm test. The acquisition includes all assets of ContraVac, Inc., which will relocate to DDC's corporate headquarters in Fairfield, Ohio.

Connie Hallquist, President and Chief Executive Officer of DNA Diagnostics Center®, states: "We are excited about the acquisition of ContraVac, Inc. They have built a strong brand that consumers trust as the global leader in home male fertility testing."

Ed Leary, Chief Executive Officer of ContraVac, Inc. commented "We are pleased to have the SpermCheck® products in the DDC® product portfolio. DDC's worldwide sales, marketing and distribution networks will enable us to create global awareness of the frequency of male factor infertility, accounting for up to 50% of couple infertility, and increase the availability of SpermCheck® Fertility for couples who have been trying to conceive without success." Mr. Leary will join DDC® via the acquisition.

About DNA Diagnostics Center®:

DNA Diagnostics Center ® (DDC®), founded over twenty years ago, is one of the world's largest private DNA testing companies with offices in Fairfield, Ohio (United States) and London, England (United Kingdom). DDC® offers DNA testing for paternity and family relationships, forensics, genetic traits of animals, and ancestry.

DDC® is accredited by the American Association of Blood Banks (AABB), The Ministry of Justice, The College of American Pathologists (CAP), and The Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendment (CLIA). DDC is also accredited by ACLASS to meet the international standards of ISO 17025 and the American Society of Crime Laboratory Directors / Laboratory Accreditation Board-International (ASCLD/LAB). For more information visit www.dnacenter.com.

About ContraVac, Inc:

ContraVac, Inc., a privately held biotechnology company located in Charlottesville, VA, develops over-the-counter fertility products to meet the needs of millions of men who seek actionable information about their fertility health and wish to test themselves in the privacy of their home. ContraVac's SpermCheck products were developed in collaboration with the Center for Research in Contraceptive and Reproductive Health at the University of Virginia and Princeton BioMeditech Corporation. For more information visit: www.SpermCheck.com.

