DNA Prep Academy and Sports Academy Announce Transformational Partnership to Launch DNA Sports Academy

Enrollment Opens in March for Elite Middle School and Post-Grad Athlete Development Pathway

LOS ANGELES, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA Prep Academy and Sports Academy today announced a transformational partnership to launch DNA Sports Academy, a next-generation student-athlete development platform designed to prepare young people for success on the field, in the classroom, and in life beyond sport.

The partnership brings together Sports Academy's industry-leading athlete development operating system with DNA Prep Academy's WASC-accredited academic system, elite coaching, and proven pathways to top college programs and professional opportunities. Together, the organizations are creating a fully integrated development environment that aligns athletic excellence, academic accountability, and long-term personal growth within one unified ecosystem.

A Philosophy Rooted in Excellence and Long-Term Development

DNA Sports Academy is built on principles of discipline, accountability, and growth — values long embodied in Sports Academy's human performance philosophy and DNA Prep Academy's accredited development model. Together, they deliver an integrated system combining elite athletic training, rigorous academics, mentorship, and accountability to prepare student-athletes for college, professional environments, and life beyond sport.

"We create an environment where development is intentional and outcomes are lasting," said Chad Faulkner, CEO at Sports Academy. "DNA Sports Academy is designed to prepare athletes to compete at a high level while also equipping them with the discipline, education, and mindset required for life beyond sport."

An Integrated Model for Performance, Education, and Life Readiness

DNA Sports Academy operates as a single, aligned development ecosystem, intentionally designed to eliminate the fragmentation that often defines youth sports and education.

Beginning March 1, enrollment will open for:

8th grade student-athletes

Post-graduate athletes seeking to reclassify and advance their academic and athletic trajectory

Programming integrates:

Sport-specific skill development and elite competition preparation

Strength, conditioning, recovery, and performance optimization

WASC-accredited academics with daily structure and accountability

Leadership development, mentorship, and emotional intelligence

College readiness and long-term career planning

"This partnership is about developing complete individuals, not just better athletes," said Paul Holyfield, CEO at DNA Prep Academy. "By aligning elite human performance with accredited education and intentional mentorship, DNA Sports Academy creates a clear, disciplined pathway for long-term success."

A Mission Bigger Than Sport

The launch of DNA Sports Academy reflects a broader vision to establish a national model for athlete development that values performance, education, character, and long-term success in equal measure. Success is defined not only by wins and scholarships, but by who these young people become and how prepared they are for the next chapter of their lives.

About DNA Prep Academy

DNA Prep Academy is a WASC-accredited student-athlete development institution that integrates elite coaching, high-level athletic training, and rigorous academics to prepare young people for success in sport, higher education, and life beyond competition. Built around a comprehensive development system, DNA Prep Academy combines experienced coaches, structured training environments, academic accountability, and intentional mentorship, with a proven track record of advancing athletes to top college programs and professional opportunities.

About Sports Academy

Sports Academy is a nationally recognized human performance organization specializing in elite athletic training, sports science, and long-term athlete development. Known for its integrated approach to performance optimization, Sports Academy combines expert coaching, advanced facilities, and data-driven methodologies to support athletes at every stage of their journey — from youth development through the professional level.

