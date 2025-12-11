DNA&STONE CELEBRATES YEAR OF TRANSFORMATION, CREATIVE MOMENTUM, INDUSTRY RECOGNITION AND STRATEGIC TALENT GROWTH

The agency closes its first full year with award-winning campaigns, Radical Empathy-driven work, and a strengthened leadership team ready for the future.

SEATTLE, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA&STONE , the full-service agency that doesn't flinch for brands that go there, is marking its first full year as a unified agency following the merger of DNA and Little Hands of Stone. The year brought major client wins, breakthrough creative work, expanded leadership, industry accolades and a reinforced commitment to human-centered creative thinking through its proprietary 'Radical Empathy' approach.

DNA&STONE officially launched in January of 2025 through the merger of two respected Seattle shops: DNA and their strategy-driven, insight-led 26-year legacy with Little Hands of Stone, known for their focus on craft and strong creative spirit.

"Building DNA&STONE wasn't just about merging two agencies, it was about bringing together two families of thinkers, dreamers and doers," said Chris Witherspoon, Co-Founder, DNA&STONE. "This year has been a whirlwind of collaboration, late nights, big risks and even bigger wins. What makes me proud isn't just the awards or the campaigns, it's seeing our team take Radical Empathy off the page and into every conversation, every strategy, every story we tell."

Soon after its formation, DNA&STONE was recognized by Ad Age as the Silver Winner in the Northwest Region in its 2025 Small Agency of the Year Awards. The agency was also shortlisted in the Small Agency category for Adweek's 2025 Agency of the Year Awards, underscoring its emergence as a standout independent agency nationally.

Throughout 2025, DNA&STONE delivered a range of high-profile campaigns that demonstrated creative breadth and empathy-driven insight. The agency brought a mix of heart, humor and bold storytelling to its campaigns.

For Rover, the agency created "To My Hooman", an animated, pet-narrated series that celebrates the joy and bond between pets and their owners, while highlighting Rover's local, trustworthy pet-care services.

In the financial space, Municipal Credit Union (MCU) launched "We're Here For It", a culturally grounded campaign that captures the energy and ambition of New Yorkers and positions MCU as a partner for real-life financial goals.

For Providence Swedish Cancer Institute, DNA&STONE delivered "Now is Everything", a powerful and emotionally honest campaign that confronts the raw, pivotal moment of a cancer diagnosis. The work underscores the urgency, support and compassion patients need when it matters most.

At Seattle Children's Hospital, the agency produced "Family Firearm Fast-Draw", a documentary-style PSA that raises awareness about gun safety in homes with children. The campaign features a fast-draw competition between parents and kids to show the importance of secure gun storage.

And for NBC News, DNA&STONE launched "Reporting for America," a national, mission-driven campaign that reaffirms the network as a source of trustworthy, fact-based journalism. Built from more than 60 interviews with everyday Americans, the campaign is grounded in the agency's signature Radical Empathy approach.

DNA&STONE also contributed thought leadership to the marketing industry, hosting a virtual roundtable of CMOs and senior marketing leaders exploring the forces reshaping today's brand landscape, from shifting consumer expectations to the evolving role of cultural relevance.

The agency also continues to invest in its people. This month, they named Jess Watts as DNA&STONE's first-ever Chief Strategy Officer, where she becomes a key member of the leadership team, helping to drive insight-led, culturally resonant campaigns through Radical Empathy. The agency also strengthened its creative leadership with the appointments of Alison Forsythe and Jason Fong as Creative Directors, both bringing extensive experience in creating award-winning work across major brands and categories. These strategic hires reflect DNA&STONE's ongoing investment in talent, ensuring the agency continues to understand and connect with audiences on a profoundly human level while delivering work that is both emotionally intelligent and culturally relevant.

"Our people are the soul of this agency," said Michael Boychuk, Co-Founder, DNA&STONE. "Investing in talent isn't just about filling roles, it's about giving our teams the confidence, perspective and courage to create work that truly connects with people. Radical Empathy isn't just a philosophy; it's a muscle and the more talented, diverse minds we bring in, the stronger it becomes. The future of this agency depends on nurturing that talent and giving them the space to push boundaries."

Looking ahead, DNA&STONE enters 2026 poised for continued expansion; building on a foundation of creative excellence, strategic rigor and a proprietary approach rooted in empathy. The agency plans to broaden its client portfolio, scale its creative capabilities and deepen its role as a thought leader shaping the next era of human-centered marketing.

To learn more about DNA&STONE, please visit www.dnaandstone.com .

About DNA&STONE

DNA&STONE is a full-service creative agency that doesn't flinch—for brands that go there. Grounded in a proprietary strategic approach called Radical Empathy, DNA&STONE goes beyond just understanding, to feeling the experiences, perspectives and root causes that drive consumers and clients, resulting in work with deep emotional intelligence. DNA&STONE was recently named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2025 and was shortlisted in Adweek's 2025 Agency of the Year Awards. Clients include BECU, Amazon, Providence, MCU, and NBC News. To learn more about us, please visit www.dnaandstone.com .

