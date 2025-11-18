DNA&STONE EXPANDS CREATIVE LEADERSHIP WITH ADDITION OF ALISON FORSYTHE AND JASON FONG AS CREATIVE DIRECTORS

SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DNA&STONE , the full-service agency that doesn't flinch for brands that go there, today announced the hiring of two seasoned creative leaders — Alison Forsythe and Jason Fong — as Creative Directors. The pair will help guide the agency's growing creative department and continue shaping DNA&STONE's reputation for thoughtful, human-driven work rooted in their proprietary "Radical Empathy" approach.

In each of their roles, Forsythe and Fong will oversee the day-to-day creative development and execution across key accounts, ensuring the highest standards of concept, design and delivery. Working closely across all teams within the agency, both leaders will champion creativity that not only connects but truly understands; bringing human insight, bold thinking and collaborative energy to every project in DNA&STONE's portfolio.

"What excites me most about Alison and Jason isn't just their resumes — it's their humanity," said Michael Boychuk, Co-Founder, DNA&STONE. "They care about people, they care about ideas, and they care about doing the right thing for the work. They're the kind of creative leaders who make everyone sharper, braver, and more connected. Their leadership will help us continue to grow while staying true to our values and that is always our top priority."

Forsythe began her career at Wieden + Kennedy, where she worked on campaigns for Nike, Diet Coke, and Oregon Tourism under creative legends Jim Riswold, Bob Moore, and Roger Camp. Her work has appeared in a Hollywood film, earned a place in the Smithsonian's permanent collection, and won multiple industry awards. Most recently, Forsythe served as Executive Creative Director at Aera Home Fragrance, where she was responsible for the brand vision and creative direction, including packaging, branding, marketing and advertising.

"Besides being super smart and equally good people, DNA&STONE has a unique point of view on the work that's completely authentic to who they are, and fits with the type of work I admire most and want to do," said Forsythe. "I truly believe that the most powerful advertising happens through human connection and I'm excited to collaborate closely with people I admire and who inspire me to keep pushing the work."

Fong, an award-winning creative recognized by Communication Arts, the Emmys, Addys, Webbys, and Obies, joins DNA&STONE from Saatchi Seattle, where he served as Associate Creative Director working on brands including T-Mobile, Aflac and KEXP. He also spent 10 years as a freelance art director, working for major agencies such as WONGDOODY, Edelman and more.

"DNA&STONE is buzzing right now and you can't fake this kind of energy," said Fong. "It's a place where empathy drives creativity, and where brave ideas are born out of real human understanding. I'm thrilled to dive in and make work that not only gets attention but earns connection."

With the addition of Forsythe and Fong, DNA&STONE strengthens its position as one of the most forward-thinking creative agencies in the country; blending strategic rigor with human insight to create meaningful brand experiences unlike anyone else in the industry.

The addition of two creative directors comes on the heels of a phenomenal first year of business for DNA&STONE. Most recently, the agency created the brand new NBC News campaign and rebrand titled "Reporting for America." DNA&STONE was also named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year and was shortlisted in Adweek's 2025 Agency of the Year Awards.

About DNA&STONE

DNA&STONE is a full-service creative agency that doesn't flinch—for brands that go there. Grounded in a proprietary strategic approach called Radical Empathy, DNA&STONE goes beyond just understanding, to feeling the experiences, perspectives and root causes that drive consumers and clients, resulting in work with deep emotional intelligence. DNA&STONE was recently named Ad Age Small Agency of the Year in 2025 and was shortlisted in Adweek's 2025 Agency of the Year Awards. Clients include BECU, Amazon, Providence, MCU, and Ziply Fiber. To learn more about us, please visit www.dnaandstone.com .

