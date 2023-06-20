DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market size is set to grow by USD 730.59 million from 2022-2027; The growing adoption of managed security services is a key trend- Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Technavio, the global DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market size is estimated to grow by USD 730.59 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 16.68% during the forecast period. The growing adoption of managed security services is the primary trend in the market. Compromise of confidential data may lead to a violation of the rights of the interested parties involved. This can lead to costly litigation and insurance claims as well as damage to the company's image and reputation. However, to address this issue, managed security services offer firewalls, virtual private networks (VPNs), DNS suites, content filtering, DoS protection, security monitoring, and vulnerability assessments. As a result, managed security services are being boosted by increasing adoption across all industries. The factors mentioned above will propel the growth of the market during the forecast period. For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global DNS DHCP IP Address Management Market 2023-2027

DNS DHCP IP Address Management (DDI) Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (network automation, virtualization and cloud, data center transformation, network security, and others), and deployment (cloud based and on premises).

The market growth in the network automation segment will be significant during the forecast period. Network automation reduces IT costs and increases business productivity. Automation eliminates all time-consuming, repetitive performance-monitoring tasks and activities, giving DevOps teams more time to focus on larger projects and core activities. In addition, network automation saves companies such costs caused by downtime. Therefore, the benefits associated with network automation are likely to drive the growth of the global DDI market over the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the global DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market.

North America is estimated to contribute 36% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The United States and Canada are among the most technologically advanced countries in the world and have been early adopters of technology and digital transformation across all industries and verticals. Therefore, most companies in these countries have domain names for their websites, resulting in a huge volume of domain name transactions within the region. The use of DDI solutions and services is expected to continue to grow as more businesses move online. Such factors will increase the growth of the regional market over the forecast period.

DNS DHCP IP Address Management (DDI) Market – Market Dynamics

Key factor driving market growth

The rise of intelligent DNS systems is a key factor driving the growth of the global DNS DHCP IP address management market.

DNS is a crucial IT infrastructure for the Internet, as more and more customers rely on the Internet for different services.

DNS is a vital asset for the existence of online businesses, as the failure of DNS may lead to the unavailability of websites, applications, and services, leading to user frustration and loss of credibility.

The performance, security, reliability, and availability of a domain name depend on the deployment of DNS in an effective manner.

A lot of research has been conducted to make DNS technology reliable and secure. This has eventually led to product development and evolution. Such factors will increase the market growth during the forecast period.

Major challenges hindering the market growth

A major challenge for the market is the intense competition among the vendors in the DDI market and open-source software vendors.

DNS is a critical IT infrastructure and can be considered the backbone of the online business space, and also a lot of research has been done on this subject because DNS is an important asset.

The product has continuously evolved with increasing research on this technology. Many companies have released open-source DDI solutions and services that are the final product of extensive research on this technology.

However, the growing number of open-source and free tools on the market has forced DDI vendors to offer portions of their product portfolios for free. Such factors will hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this DNS DHCP IP Address Management (DDI) Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of DNS DHCP IP address management (DDI) market vendors

DNS DHCP IP Address Management (DDI) Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.68% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 730.59 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.68 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 36% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Germany, Canada, Mexico, Italy,Spain, India, Japan, Australia, and South Korea Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adweb Technologies Pvt. Ltd., ApplianSys Ltd., Apteriks, Babble Cloud Ltd., BlueCat Networks Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., EfficientIP, FusionLayer Inc., Infoblox Inc., INVETICO, Men and Mice ehf., Microsoft Corp., NCC Group Plc, Nokia Corp., NSONE Inc., Optm Canada Inc., PC Network Inc., PT Datacomm Diangraha, SolarWinds Corp., and TCP wave Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

